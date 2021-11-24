 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Matt Brown tests positive for COVID-19, out of Bryan Barberena bout

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Brown v Lima Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

11 days out from the event, COVID-19 has disrupted a UFC Vegas 44 bout. Longtime UFC Welterweight Matt Brown revealed earlier today on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to withdraw from his planned battle vs. Bryan Barberena.

“S—ty day,” Brown tweeted. “Today I tested positive for covid so my fight next weekend is off.

“I was sick af over the weekend but feel better for the most part now,” Brown continued. “Lost smell today. Did a jog outside today and lungs burned some I thought maybe it was just the cold air but maybe I’m still sick. I’ll get over it quickly and go from there.”

A product of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), Brown has been a member of the UFC roster since 2008. From 2012-2014, Brown went on the best win streak of his career, culminating in an unsuccessful title eliminator bout vs. Robbie Lawler. As of late, Brown has won three of his last five, most recently stopping Dhiego Lima via second-round knockout.

Barberena, meanwhile, joined the roster in 2014. “Bam Bam” has struggled lately, having lost three of his last four. At the moment, it remains to be seen if UFC finds a new opponent for Barberena or simply delays the Brown bout to a later date.

Insomnia

Tanner Boser became a legend well before any UFC success.

Dustin Poirier has shown nothing but respect towards Charles Oliveira’s skill and toughness, unlike many other top Lightweight contenders.

These two throwbacks are very different, but both deserve to be here.

Ben Askren got all rambunctious on social media earlier, angling for an (extremely unlikely to happen) fight vs. Nate Diaz.

Speaking of Nathan Diaz, Tony Ferguson is also looking for that fight.

Movsar Evloev wants to welcome Dan Hooker back to the Featherweight division.

First look at UFC 270’s poster:

An update on Adrian Yanez’s jacked up ear:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Nice use of the gift wrap position before the aggressive armbar attempt:

Former One Championship strap-hanger Jonathan Haggerty picked up another title over the weekend.

The most brutal pin in recent memory:

Random Land

Another one of those funky, EXTREMELY RANDOM UFC edits.

Midnight Music: My climbing buddy introduced me to indie group The Technicolors today, and they have a pretty cool sound.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...