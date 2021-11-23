Miesha Tate’s rise through the women’s bantamweight ranks hit its first roadbump at UFC Vegas 43 when “Cupcake” found herself outstruck on the feet by #7 ranked Ketlen Vieira, losing a decision to the Brazilian 48–47, 48–47, and 49–46 on the judges’ scorecards (watch the highlights here).

It wasn’t a bad performance at all, but it was a wake up call for fans hoping Miesha Tate 2.0 would be able to gut her way through all opposition en route to another title run.

But maybe that readjustment of expectations is just what was needed. Coming back after five years off and two children birthed was never going to be easy. And that’s something Tate recognized following the loss in a statement that made it clear she considers this loss a win in several ways.

“PERSPECTIVE IS KEY!” Tate wrote on Instagram. “16 months ago this was me, birthing my 2nd child at home. Slide to the right and this was me on Saturday night fighting in the UFC main event for 5 rounds against a top 10 bantamweight & amazing woman, Ketlen Vieira!”

“I am not sad,” she continued. “For the first time in my career I went toe to toe for nearly all 25 minutes. I wasn’t desperate for takedowns like before. I lost the decision but I did things I’ve never done & I believe I showed a big improvement in my striking game. I think it was a close fight, I tried to push the action and I took damage for it in the later rounds but I don’t regret any of it!”

“We simply cannot evolve unless we work to strengthen our weaknesses! Remember that! I also couldn’t have lost to a sweeter more deserving woman so cheers to Ketlen Vieira, please give this woman some love.️”

Yes, Miesha does share a photo from moments after she gave birth on her bathroom floor, cuz she’s gangster like that. Gangster enough to come back from that stiff test and break through to the top 10 in 2022? We certainly hope so.