Rob Font won’t earn title shot with victory over Jose Aldo — ‘I’m in a weird spot’

Even if Rob Font is able to put on a career performance against former featherweight titleholder Jose Aldo when they collide atop the UFC Vegas 44 event on Dec. 4 in Las Vegas, Font is unlikely to score the next bantamweight title shot.

Not even with five straight wins — two of them coming over former UFC champions. That’s because Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling have yet to unify the 135-pound titles and ex-champion TJ Dillashaw is patiently waiting in the wings.

“I’m in a weird spot. Even a big win over (Aldo) I’m still a win away,” Font told Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Obviously, you will never know how things play out with injures and all that, but a win over Aldo keeps me out there. But you still got TJ, the whole Sterling-Yan situation. I’m thinking I’ll need one more.”

Font, 34, is currently ranked No. 4 at 135 pounds, one spot below Cory Sandhagen and one spot above Aldo. A victory over “Junior” could warrant a fight against the loser of Yan vs. Sterling since Sandhagen is coming off back-to-back losses.

As for Aldo, 35, he would likely find himself in a similar position. Beating Font would mark his third straight win but he’s also just over a year removed from a technical knockout loss to Yan, so “Junior” has some work to do of his own.

