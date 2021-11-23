Jake Paul just defeated Nate Diaz on Twitter

Retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren begrudgingly gave credit to YouTube pugilist Jake Paul, who whooped “Funky” in their celebrity boxing match last April and then followed that up with a victory over former 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley.

“I knew that Tyron was a lot better in boxing than I was and so I thought that there is a good likelihood that Tyron beats him up but there is also a chance that Jake is kind of good at this,” Askren told Lex Freidman’s podcast (transcribed by Cole Shelton). “I think what played out is he’s kind of good at it. And if you saw the way I saw it, he was still impressive in his showing and he has obviously put a lot of time into it. So, he’s not bad, I’ll say that much.”

UFC welterweight Nate Diaz, who can’t stop talking about Paul, was quick to interject.

Coming from a retired wrestler who can’t fight or box — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) November 22, 2021

Diaz has been taken down over 60 times in his UFC career so I can understand his grudge against wrestlers.

Paul responded with cold, hard facts.

you have 6 times as many losses as Ben Askren



Let that sink in https://t.co/SMTsXkhs9i — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 23, 2021

That’s an “L” folks.

Diaz (20-13) has been living off his Conor McGregor win for the last five years and since that bookie-busting upset, the Stockton slapper is just 1-3 in UFC and does not hold a position in the Top 15 at either lightweight or welterweight.

That said, the 36 year-old Diaz does have an army of loyal fans who defend him at every turn. But they never seem to tout his accomplishments or justify his losses, it’s always about life on the streets, gangster this, pussy that, followed by the middle finger and the same five GIFs we see in every thread.

Rinse and repeat.

He sucks jake

You’d get smoked n a real fight tho

You can’t really fight

Boxing matches with wrestlers only



Let that sink in — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) November 23, 2021

His next fight is not against a wrestler.

Paul (4-0, 3 KO) will return to the ring next month in Tampa to face undefeated boxer Tommy “TNT” Fury (7-0, 4 KO) on pay-per-view (PPV), his fourth fight in the last 13 months. Diaz, who only competed once over the last two years, will be home tweeting about it.