Welcome to Midnight Mania!

After an 8-4 run dating back to July 2017, Dan Hooker is heading back to Featherweight.

Following a disappointing result vs. Islam Makhachev a few weeks back at UFC 267, Hooker hinted that a return to Featherweight may be in his future. Now, he’s already taken the next step, successfully making a test cut to 146 lbs. and posting the clip online.

45 look alive. pic.twitter.com/JU0pl0tKkV — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) November 23, 2021

“45 look alive,” Hooker wrote.

Credit to Hooker, he managed to make weight with underwear on, and he doesn’t look unreasonably sapped in the short clip above — he can stand on his own, which is always a good sign! If he is indeed going to commit to a Featherweight return, it’s good that he seems to be going about it smartly.

At the same time, there’s a reason “The Hangman” moved up to Lightweight in the first place. The man is 6’ tall, and he generally performed much better at 155 lbs. He went just 3-3 at Featherweight, failing to secure any real momentum or particularly important victories. Meanwhile, Hooker won seven of eight to start his Lightweight career, taking out names like Gilbert Burns and Paul Felder.

Still, if Hooker has a new system that allows him to make weight without suffering any major drawbacks, perhaps second time is the charm.

Related Hooker Tapped By Accident

Insomnia

Al Iaquinta pretty much announced his retirement last week, so here’s a shoutout for “Raging Al!”

In honor of Iaquinta retiring here is my favorite Al moment. The last 30 seconds of Round 5 in his rematch against LW rival Kevin Lee. It was 2-2 goin into the 5th. Ragin Al def came out and out hearted for the win, screaming "Same Al" after, a reference to Lee's trash talk. #UFC pic.twitter.com/GVDCdHIvzt — The Permanent Marker MMA (@MarkerMma) November 20, 2021

Rizin’s New Years Eve event is (per usual) sounding like fun!

RIZIN NYE: around 20 fights (!), 100% SS Arena capacity, more foreigners, card announced on the beginning of December, lots of FW and FlyW fighters in the context of next year possible GPs, card will include some names from Nov events https://t.co/5QmdUauITl — Daniel Dziubicki ダニエル・ジュビツキ (@DDziubicki) November 22, 2021

Terrance McKinney is eager to get in the Octagon after COVID-19 canceled his UFC Vegas 43 bout on fight day.

I’ll pick up any fight if someone drops out this year. Riddell, Fiziev, Guida, Santos, Ferreira, Gamrot, Sayles, Leavitt, Oliveira, Poirier. It don’t matter, I’ll play pick up with any of em, I just wanna fight — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 22, 2021

Some actual news in the form of a fight announcement to break up all the social media shenanigans that must be relied upon during a non-UFC event week.

One can never have too many knight fighting clips. Knee on belly!

Reminder: Michael Bisping still has a bone to pick with Vitor Belfort.

Bisping adding tweet and delete violence to the TL lmao. pic.twitter.com/XQk0scaN6E — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) November 21, 2021

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Stunned his opponent with the 3-2 then really attacked to score the finish:

Beautiful flying knee. Damian Zaharia KOs Waleed Bouruki in the 2nd round - Heroes Fight League pic.twitter.com/XZ5HRhPuQ1 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 19, 2021

On this day ... Benvenuti ended his opponent’s challenge to his strap with a single left hook.

#OnThisDay in 1969, Nino Benvenuti defended the middleweight championship with a brutal 11th round KO of Luis Manuel Rodríguez in Roma, Italy.#boxing #history #boxe pic.twitter.com/szJE9TRkBT — Boxing History (@BoxingHistory) November 22, 2021

In an open stance engagement, it can be real tough to distinguish between a left straight and left hook.

Madalin Pirvulescu flatlines Emil Useinov in less than 30 seconds - Heroes Fight League pic.twitter.com/36mNP6Qm7u — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 19, 2021

Random Land

Talent, grace, and poise.

Midnight Music: A definite classic off Sirius Radio’s soul station.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.