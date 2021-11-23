 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Midnight Mania! Dan Hooker makes Featherweight limit in test cut

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
UFC 243 Whittaker v Adesanya: Weigh-Ins Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

After an 8-4 run dating back to July 2017, Dan Hooker is heading back to Featherweight.

Following a disappointing result vs. Islam Makhachev a few weeks back at UFC 267, Hooker hinted that a return to Featherweight may be in his future. Now, he’s already taken the next step, successfully making a test cut to 146 lbs. and posting the clip online.

“45 look alive,” Hooker wrote.

Credit to Hooker, he managed to make weight with underwear on, and he doesn’t look unreasonably sapped in the short clip above — he can stand on his own, which is always a good sign! If he is indeed going to commit to a Featherweight return, it’s good that he seems to be going about it smartly.

At the same time, there’s a reason “The Hangman” moved up to Lightweight in the first place. The man is 6’ tall, and he generally performed much better at 155 lbs. He went just 3-3 at Featherweight, failing to secure any real momentum or particularly important victories. Meanwhile, Hooker won seven of eight to start his Lightweight career, taking out names like Gilbert Burns and Paul Felder.

Still, if Hooker has a new system that allows him to make weight without suffering any major drawbacks, perhaps second time is the charm.

Insomnia

Al Iaquinta pretty much announced his retirement last week, so here’s a shoutout for “Raging Al!”

Rizin’s New Years Eve event is (per usual) sounding like fun!

Terrance McKinney is eager to get in the Octagon after COVID-19 canceled his UFC Vegas 43 bout on fight day.

Some actual news in the form of a fight announcement to break up all the social media shenanigans that must be relied upon during a non-UFC event week.

One can never have too many knight fighting clips. Knee on belly!

Reminder: Michael Bisping still has a bone to pick with Vitor Belfort.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Stunned his opponent with the 3-2 then really attacked to score the finish:

On this day ... Benvenuti ended his opponent’s challenge to his strap with a single left hook.

In an open stance engagement, it can be real tough to distinguish between a left straight and left hook.

Random Land

Talent, grace, and poise.

Midnight Music: A definite classic off Sirius Radio’s soul station.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

