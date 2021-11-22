UFC ‘insider’ leaks Jorge Masvidal injury — He ‘left the gym crying’

Two-time UFC welterweight title contender, Colby Covington, may have gotten tossed from American Top Team (ATT), but he left behind friends and “insiders” who remain loyal to Team Chaos, for reasons not quite understood.

That’s how Covington discovered the true nature of Jorge Masvidal’s injury.

“I’ll tell you the truth of what happened with Jorge Masvidal for real,” Covington told Submission Radio. “I still have people at his gym that still love me, and I’m the people’s champ for a reason. So, I get the insider scoop on everything. So, that fragile dude, ‘Street Judas’ Jorge Masvidal, he broke his ribs. He fractured his ribs last Saturday in training, and yeah, he’s fragile and he had to pull out of the fight. It’s too bad that people still love me over at his gym more than they even love him.”

Masvidal was expected to battle fellow welterweight contender Leon Edwards for the right to stay alive in the 170-pound title chase. Unfortunately, “GameFraud” was felled by injury and forced to withdraw — but remained tight-lipped about what actually transpired and how the injury took place.

Covington, who also wants to fight Masvidal at some point, was happy to spill the beans.

“That’s facts, I’m telling you guys the truth,” Covington continued. “He went to the gym to train last Saturday, doing some sparring – not last Saturday, but the Saturday before. Like, yeah, eight days ago. And, he went to sparring at the gym and gets his ribs fractured, leaves the gym crying and, you know, goes to the doctor and gets the X-ray, and they determine it’s fractured ribs. He’s a fragile little bitch. He tried to keep it a secret, He didn’t want to tell the media, he didn’t want people to know, but now they know because of Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington.”

Lucky us.

As of this writing, Stephen Thompson and Belal Muhammed — who collide at UFC Vegas 45 on Dec. 18 in Las Vegas — are the only two fighters in the welterweight Top 10 who are currently booked to compete.