Conor McGregor announces immediate UFC title shot upon 2022 return — ‘Deal with it’

Conor McGregor believes he will be first in line for a 155-pound title shot when he makes his Octagon return in late 2022, and despite the fact that “Notorious” is just 1-3 in the lightweight division, UFC would have no trouble rubber stamping that request.

It would probably help if Dustin Poirier was holding the division strap, but that would require “The Diamond” to defeat current champion Charles Oliveira in the UFC 269 pay-per-view (PPV) main event next month at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Simply because UFC President Dana White already approved a fourth (and hopefully final) fight.

“Hi lads, here goes,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Clicks and the like. Your boss and what not. The Mac. Santy Claus. I’m facing whoever the fuck has that LW title next. Deal with it. Take off your goggles and mark the trilogy ‘unfinished’. Deal with that too. The rest mentioned, after this. Deal. With. It.”

McGregor broke his leg in the UFC 264 main event last summer in Las Vegas, putting Poirier up 2-1 in their lightweight trilogy. “The Diamond” stopped “Notorious” by way of strikes at UFC 257, avenging his featherweight loss to the Irish slugger from way back in Sept. 2014.

“I will no have issue returning from this injury,” McGregor continued. “Not an iota of issue. I’ve already prepared for a fight under these exact conditions. This game has just begun. Know that all my enemies are of similar age and experience, and for this reason, I hereby declare this war forever! McGregor Forever.”

