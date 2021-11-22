Video: MMA fighter lands head kick so devastating it shatters his own leg (NSFW)

Every time I see a fighter break his (or her) leg during an MMA bout, I think back to that sickening “Ultimate Fighter” video where Muay Thai master Melchor Menor shatters a baseball bat with his shin.

Must be all that legscaping they do overseas.

Anyway, amateur featherweight Dylan Kiskila scored a nasty headkick knockout over Kai Duque as part of the Captain’s Fight Club event last Saturday in Fargo, N.D., but landed the blow with such devastating force it snapped his own leg in half.

His shin “literally wrapped around [Duque’s] head,” Kiskila wrote in an Email to MMA Fighting. The result was a broken tibia, the same injury that ended Conor McGregor’s night against Dustin Poirier in their UFC 264 rubber match back in July.

It’s been a tough year for legs, having also witnessed former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman fold himself with a kick against Uriah Hall at UFC 261 last April. Hopefully the promoters responsible for Captain’s Fight Club will help Kiskila with his lengthy (and undoubtedly expensive) recovery.