Too soon? Jon Jones celebrates ‘60 days sober’ — 58 days after Las Vegas arrest

Jon Jones has been sober for 60 days, according to this tweet he posted on Sunday.

Unfortunately for Jones, the numbers don’t add up, considering “Bones” was arrested and charged with domestic violence and destruction of police property back on Sept. 24 in Las Vegas, which took place 58 days prior to this weekend’s celebration.

“Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour,” Jones wrote, a reference to the Bible’s book of Peter (5:8). “My family, my life, my career could’ve been over after what happened in Las Vegas. But God had other plans for me. 60 days sober and counting.”

I know it might seem petty to chastise Jones for rounding up, but anyone familiar with the sobriety progress understands the daily struggle and the importance of each day, which is why most programs issue a 60-day coin for achieving the mark.

It’s also been something of a cry-wolf situation after so many alcohol-related screw-ups, to the point where you can actually place a wager on the next time Jones will get arrested. At one point, “Bones” also found himself in hot water for recreational drug use.

Blame the demons?

Jones, 34, was expected to make his heavyweight debut at some point in mid-2022; however, those plans appear to be on hold while the former light heavyweight champion — who surrendered his strap back in late 2020 — gets his life back on track.