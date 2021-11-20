Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is expected to make his return to action in a grappling match against AEW and Bellator MMA star Jake Hager on Dec. 9, 2021.

Jones, who is currently plotting his UFC heavyweight takeover after vacating his 205-pound crown in 2020, revealed the news on social media Saturday afternoon. According to “Bones,” he will compete against Hager at the upcoming Fury Pro Grappling event next month in New Jersey. The match will air exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.

Breaking News!! I’m excited to announce I’ll be competing for the number one grappling organization in the world, Fury Grappling! December 9th I’ll be in New Jersey competing against WWE superstar and undefeated Bellator heavyweight Jack swagger — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 20, 2021

“Breaking News!! I’m excited to announce I’ll be competing for the number one grappling organization in the world, Fury Grappling! December 9th I’ll be in New Jersey competing against WWE superstar and undefeated Bellator heavyweight Jack swagger.”

Jones, 34, hasn’t competed professionally since a decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 all the way back in Feb. 2020. Earlier this year, Jones was arrested in Las Vegas for misdemeanor battery domestic violence, as well as injuring and tampering with a vehicle. Jones blamed alcohol for the incident and has since sworn off the sauce. He eventually got the boot from long-time gym Jackson Wink MMA for yet another arrest, but ended up finding a “new home base” for his training.

Hager, 39, is currently a member of the budding AEW roster and an undefeated heavyweight competing for Bellator MMA. His last professional fight came in the form of a split-decision win over Brandon Calton at Bellator 250 in Oct. 2020. Hager took to social media after Jones’ announcement to reveal he has yet to sign an official contract for the grappling match.

First of all it’s @AEWonTNT and undefeated @BellatorMMA heavyweight Jake Hager, secondly no terms have been discussed or contract signed. We can talk if terms are right. https://t.co/6ScRt0gNmj — Jake Hager (@RealJakeHager) November 20, 2021

“First of all it’s @AEWonTNT and undefeated @BellatorMMA heavyweight Jake Hager, secondly no terms have been discussed or contract signed. We can talk if terms are right.”

Next month’s potential clash with Hager would be the first time in a long time that fight fans get to see Jones in action. The former light heavyweight champion is widely considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of all time, but we haven’t seen Jones compete since he started his heavyweight transformation.

Stick with Mania for more news on Jones vs. Hager.