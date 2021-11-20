Lightweight prospect Terrance McKinney will have to wait a little longer for his sophomore appearance as his bout with Fares Ziam later today (Sat., Nov. 20, 2021) at UFC Vegas 43 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, has been scrapped due to COVID-19.

McKinney, who made a huge Octagon debut this past June with a seven-second knockout finish over Matt Frevola (see it HERE), announced the cancelation just moments ago on social media. According to “T. Wrecks,” one of his cornerman tested positive for COVID-19 and under UFC protocol the bout must be scrapped.

Someone in my corner got Covid and they were forced to cancel my fight. I don’t have Covid, but they say due to risk exposure I can’t fight. Sorry y’all, I appreciate all the support and love. We’re workin hard to get the fight rescheduled ASAP — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 20, 2021

“Someone in my corner got Covid and they were forced to cancel my fight. I don’t have Covid, but they say due to risk exposure I can’t fight. Sorry y’all, I appreciate all the support and love. We’re workin hard to get the fight rescheduled ASAP.”

McKinney, 27, is one of the more exciting prospects in the 155-pound division today. He has won his last four fights all by first-round knockout with three of those coming in less than 17 seconds. Ziam, on the other hand, is a 24-year-old French prospect who has produced a 2-1 record since his Octagon debut in 2019. Their lightweight matchup is expected to be re-booked as soon as possible.

As a result of the last-second withdrawal, UFC Vegas 43 will now proceed with 11 total bouts. Check out the revised lineup below:

UFC Vegas 43 Main Event On ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate

UFC Vegas 43 Main Card On ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET):

170 lbs.: Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady

135 lbs.: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Rani Yahya

125 lbs.: Joanne Calderwood vs. Taila Santos

135 lbs.: Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez

UFC Vegas 43 ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN+ (3 p.m. ET):

145 lbs.: Pat Sabatini vs. Tucker Lutz

155 lbs.: Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy

115 lbs.: Loopy Godinez vs. Loma Lookboonmee

125 lbs.: Cody Durden vs. Aori Qileng

145 lbs.: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Sean Soriano

115 lbs.: Sam Hughes vs. Luana Pinheiro

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 43 fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET.