As soon as UFC Vegas 43 wraps up tonight (Sat., Nov. 20, 2021) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can check out the live post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that features a main event clash between former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate and Brazilian contender Ketlen Vieira, a co-headliner pitting welterweight contender Michael Chiesa against the undefeated Sean Brady, and exciting Octagon returns from Adrian Yanez and Terrance McKinney, there will be a lot to discuss when the action winds down.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 9:15 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card.

For complete UFC Vegas 43 results and coverage click HERE.