UFC Vegas 43 bonuses: Yanez, Grant capture FOTN honors

Ketlen Vieira came up big in her main event clash with former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 20, 2021) at UFC Vegas 43 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Brazilian outlasted “Cupcake” for a unanimous decision win.

In addition to Vieira’s main event win, UFC Vegas 43 pumped out a laundry list of memorable performances. Check them out below and let us know which one was most impressive:

Undefeated welterweight contender Sean Brady pushed his UFC record to 5-0 with a hard-fought decision win over veteran Michael Chiesa

Surging UFC women’s flyweight contender Taila Santos scored the biggest win of her career with a first-round submission over Joanne Calderwood (watch it HERE)

Bantamweight striker Adrian Yanez kept things rolling with a split-decision win over Davey Grant in a true back-and-forth war

Featherweight prospect Pat Sabatini improved to 3-0 since making his UFC debut earlier this year with a lopsided win over Tucker Lutz

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 43 bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Adrian Yanez vs. Davey Grant

Performance of the Night: Taila Santos

