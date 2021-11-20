A new contender EMERGES Taila Santos with the first-RD finish! [ #UFCVegas43 is LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/xpOgNXp7mY

Taila Santos helped end a dreaded decision streak earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 20, 2021) at UFC Vegas 43 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the women’s flyweight contender stopped veteran Joanne Calderwood via first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Santos looked sharp in the early going and ended up catching Calderwood a few times on the feet. Calderwood defended along the cage and survived for as long as she could. After gaining top control on the ground later into the round Santos was able to work her way towards Calderwood’s back and sink in the submission finish.

Santos, 28, is now 4-1 inside of the Octagon since making her debut back in 2019. She has showcased a devastating striking game while giving opponents little time to unleash their own offense. It may have happened quicker than expected, but Santos is a bona fide title contender entering 2022, especially in a women’s flyweight division depleted by current UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko.

