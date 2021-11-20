 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Twitter reacts to Cody Durden’s racist comment at UFC Vegas 43

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Durden v Aoriqileng Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Cody Durden may have won his flyweight bout against Chinese fighter Qileng Aori earlier today (Sat., Nov. 20, 2021) at UFC Vegas 43 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but the Georgia native lost a ton of fans in the process.

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 43 On ESPN+

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Nov. 20, 2021, with a showcase match up in the women’s Bantamweight division as No. 7-ranked contender, Ketlen Vieira, takes on No. 8-seeded Miesha Tate. In UFC Vegas 43’s co-main event, Welterweight grappling specialists lock horns as No. 6-ranked contender Michael Chiesa looks to derail the up-and-coming Sean Brady (No. 13).

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

The fight itself was a true slugfest featuring two fighters trying to capture their first Octagon win. Durden pulled out to an early lead with his wrestling before tiring and allowing Qileng to land some big shots on the feet. In the third and deciding round, Durden was able to take the fight back down to the ground to lock up the unanimous decision win.

Durden’s performance was all well and good, but it was his post-fight comment that has everyone calling for his head.

“I had to send him back to China where he came from,” Durden blurted out during his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. The remark came out of left field and forced Cormier to cut off the interview and simply walk away.

Following the incident, Twitter went into a frenzy over Durden’s comment and rightfully so. Check out some of the reaction below:

For complete UFC Vegas 43 results and coverage click HERE.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...