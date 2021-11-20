Ketlen Vieira scored the biggest win of her MMA career earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 20, 2021) at UFC Vegas 43 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Fenomeno” outpointed former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate to earn a unanimous decision in her first UFC main event.

The size of Vieira gave Tate problems early as she got tagged almost every time she stepped inside. “Cupcake” eventually moved her way in to land a good combination and pin Vieira along the cage. Vieira regained some momentum in the second, but Tate started to find her range and land some punches from the outside. “Cupcake” even landed a brutal front kick that snapped Vieira’s head back.

In Round 3, Tate was a little more aggressive with her striking and forward movement as Vieira struggled to stay off her back foot. Vieira did land a solid one-two with about one minute left, but “Cupcake” tied her up along the cage to slow things down. Tate returned with a massive right hand in the fourth before scoring a timely takedown along the cage. “Cupcake” scored another heavy combination, but Vieira returned fire as well and took back some control in the remaining two minutes.

The fifth and final frame saw Vieira catch Tate with a nice combination that temporarily slowed the former champion. Tate responded with some solid leg kicks and straight kicks down the middle. Tate’s face really started to bloody, but she kept pushing forward and exchanging with the Brazilian. In the end, it was Vieira who did enough over the course of five rounds to capture the win.

