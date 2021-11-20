Japanese pro wrestler Katsuya Kitamura saw his MMA debut go up in flames earlier today (Sat., Nov. 20, 2021) at RIZIN 32 from Okinawa, Japan, when Kitamura was choked out by heavyweight counterpart Bobby Ologun in the second round.

Kitamura, who is one massive individual, competed under the New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) banner from 2015-2019. He then moved to a career in bodybuilding before testing his luck in an exhibition kickboxing match against K1 fighter Rukiya Anpo. Kitamura brought some unique experience into the ring on Saturday, but none of it really helped him against Ologun.

In Round 2, Ologun was able to gain the upper hand on the ground and take Kitamura’s back along the ropes. Kitamura seemed exhausted and it allowed Ologun to sneak his arm under the chin and implement a tight death squeeze. It only took a few seconds and Kitamura was tapping in defeat.

Check out the highlights below: