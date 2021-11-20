The action returns to “Sin City” later today (Sat., Nov. 20, 2021) at UFC Vegas 43 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as former UFC champion Miesha Tate collides with women’s bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira in the main event.
In addition to the 135-pound headliner, UFC Vegas 43 will feature a collection of exciting matchups and young talent. From a co-main event clash between welterweight contenders Michael Chiesa and Sean Brady to the return of knockout sensations Adrian Yanez and Terrance McKinney, the action should deliver from start to finish.
Take a look below at UFC Vegas 43’s complete fight card line up and start times:
Main Card (ESPN+)
6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT
Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate
Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady
Joanne Calderwood vs. Taila Santos
Rani Yahya vs. Kyung Ho Kang
Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez
‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT
Tucker Lutz vs. Pat Sabatini
Rafa García vs. Natan Levy
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Lupita Godinez
Fares Ziam vs. Terrance McKinneyCANCELED
Cody Durden vs. Qileng Aori
Sean Soriano vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
Luana Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes
Here are all the ways to catch the action:
Online
- UFC Vegas 43: ‘Vieira vs. Tate’ entire fight card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.
- Subscriptions cost $5.99 per month.
Television
- UFC Vegas 43: ‘Vieira vs. Tate’ entire fight card can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.
Tablet/Mobile
- UFC Vegas 43: ‘Vieira vs. Tate’ entire fight card can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.
Bars
- Check out a list of sports bars and pubs near you that will most likely be showing tonight’s fights CLICK HERE.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 43 fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET.
