The action returns to “Sin City” later today (Sat., Nov. 20, 2021) at UFC Vegas 43 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as former UFC champion Miesha Tate collides with women’s bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira in the main event.

In addition to the 135-pound headliner, UFC Vegas 43 will feature a collection of exciting matchups and young talent. From a co-main event clash between welterweight contenders Michael Chiesa and Sean Brady to the return of knockout sensations Adrian Yanez and Terrance McKinney, the action should deliver from start to finish.

Take a look below at UFC Vegas 43’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+)

6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate

Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady

Joanne Calderwood vs. Taila Santos

Rani Yahya vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Tucker Lutz vs. Pat Sabatini

Rafa García vs. Natan Levy

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Lupita Godinez

Fares Ziam vs. Terrance McKinney CANCELED

Cody Durden vs. Qileng Aori

Sean Soriano vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Luana Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

Online

UFC Vegas 43: ‘Vieira vs. Tate’ entire fight card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $5.99 per month.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC Vegas 43: ‘Vieira vs. Tate’ entire fight card can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 43 fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET.