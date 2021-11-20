 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch UFC Vegas 43: ‘Vieira vs. Tate’ TODAY on ESPN+

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC 205: Tate v Pennington Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The action returns to “Sin City” later today (Sat., Nov. 20, 2021) at UFC Vegas 43 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as former UFC champion Miesha Tate collides with women’s bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira in the main event.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Nov. 20, 2021, with a showcase match up in the women’s Bantamweight division as No. 7-ranked contender, Ketlen Vieira, takes on No. 8-seeded Miesha Tate. In UFC Vegas 43’s co-main event, Welterweight grappling specialists lock horns as No. 6-ranked contender Michael Chiesa looks to derail the up-and-coming Sean Brady (No. 13).

In addition to the 135-pound headliner, UFC Vegas 43 will feature a collection of exciting matchups and young talent. From a co-main event clash between welterweight contenders Michael Chiesa and Sean Brady to the return of knockout sensations Adrian Yanez and Terrance McKinney, the action should deliver from start to finish.

Take a look below at UFC Vegas 43’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+)
6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate
Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady
Joanne Calderwood vs. Taila Santos
Rani Yahya vs. Kyung Ho Kang
Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

Tucker Lutz vs. Pat Sabatini
Rafa García vs. Natan Levy
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Lupita Godinez
Fares Ziam vs. Terrance McKinney CANCELED
Cody Durden vs. Qileng Aori
Sean Soriano vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
Luana Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 43 fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET.

