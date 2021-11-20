Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Every time Max Holloway competes, the argument around the best boxer in MMA reignites. Of course, it’s all opinion, and different analysts value different aspects of boxing more than others. Holloway, for example, is likely to be number one on a list prioritizing offense, but anyone critical of his defense may be knocking him down a few notches. Either way, it’s all for fun, right?

Wrong!

As part of his “DC & RC” show, both Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark made up their own Top Five rankings. Cormier tried to pull a fast one by listing James Toney — the decorated boxing champion who did not land a single punch inside the Octagon — as his top seed, but in general, fighters are unimpressed with his selections (h/t Adam Martin).

In the replies to the post above, Rafael dos Anjos joked about Cormier’s alleged bias for his team mates, writing “I’m surprised DC didn’t put Khabib and Islam on his list.” Recently, Justin Gaethje made similar accusations.

Likely a bit peeved about his exclusion, Nate Diaz also replied, “Watchu know about boxing dc I’m sh—ting on this list.” In addition, many fans were questioning the absence of Dustin Poirier from both lists, seeing as he’s defeated both Max Holloway and Conor McGregor in standup affairs.

Again, there really isn’t a right or wrong answer (it’s Yan). Still, this is at least slightly better than another debate about pound-for-pound and GOAT rankings, right?

Insomnia

Khabib Nurmagomedov has nothing but respect for Georges St. Pierre.

Nothing But Respect From One G.O.A.T to Another



Listen to share his thoughts on the legendary



Play with both Prime Icons NOW in

Renan Barao cannot catch a break, as his first post-UFC fight has been cancelled the day of the event.

It is indeed off. Opponent never made the trip. — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) November 19, 2021

Alonzo Menifield vs. William Knight is guaranteed fireworks at 205 lbs.

If you missed the wrestling match between Khamzat Chimaev and Jack Hermansson, check out the full video below! Man, “Borz” is not going to be making Welterweight too many more times ...

Tyson Fury is a wild man.

UFC already dropping free fights ahead of UFC 269, and this is a good one to rewatch!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Sumo season is going strong!

Day6: Kotoshōhō (L) vs Okinawan Churanoumi. If there's one sekitori I feel has not yet had his day, it's KSH, and he seems to be turning the tide since Aki.

Day6 jūryō: Hakuyōzan (R) vs Kyokushūhō. HYZ is NOT kyūjō, said he was good to go soon after being wheelchaired out. Hard not to be dubious but he has a solid bout here vs Mongol KSH.

Johnson Jr. timed his opponent’s head movement with a beautiful right hand to retain his title.

AND STILL!



Tony "The Hulk" Johnson Jr. successfully has defended his title against Mukhamad Vakhaev.

This is a good reminder that the dudes who wash out of UFC (Ibragimov went 0-4 from 2019-2020) are still generally killers.

Yesterday Khadis Ibragimov viciously KO'ed his opponent in 9 seconds.

Random Land

Avalanches are scary business.

