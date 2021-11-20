 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Midnight Mania! Nate Diaz, Rafael dos Anjos unimpressed with Daniel Cormier’s Top MMA Boxers list

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 263: Nate Diaz vs Vicente Luque MMA News Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Every time Max Holloway competes, the argument around the best boxer in MMA reignites. Of course, it’s all opinion, and different analysts value different aspects of boxing more than others. Holloway, for example, is likely to be number one on a list prioritizing offense, but anyone critical of his defense may be knocking him down a few notches. Either way, it’s all for fun, right?

Wrong!

As part of his “DC & RC” show, both Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark made up their own Top Five rankings. Cormier tried to pull a fast one by listing James Toney — the decorated boxing champion who did not land a single punch inside the Octagon — as his top seed, but in general, fighters are unimpressed with his selections (h/t Adam Martin).

In the replies to the post above, Rafael dos Anjos joked about Cormier’s alleged bias for his team mates, writing “I’m surprised DC didn’t put Khabib and Islam on his list.” Recently, Justin Gaethje made similar accusations.

Likely a bit peeved about his exclusion, Nate Diaz also replied, “Watchu know about boxing dc I’m sh—ting on this list.” In addition, many fans were questioning the absence of Dustin Poirier from both lists, seeing as he’s defeated both Max Holloway and Conor McGregor in standup affairs.

Again, there really isn’t a right or wrong answer (it’s Yan). Still, this is at least slightly better than another debate about pound-for-pound and GOAT rankings, right?

Insomnia

Khabib Nurmagomedov has nothing but respect for Georges St. Pierre.

Renan Barao cannot catch a break, as his first post-UFC fight has been cancelled the day of the event.

Alonzo Menifield vs. William Knight is guaranteed fireworks at 205 lbs.

If you missed the wrestling match between Khamzat Chimaev and Jack Hermansson, check out the full video below! Man, “Borz” is not going to be making Welterweight too many more times ...

Tyson Fury is a wild man.

UFC already dropping free fights ahead of UFC 269, and this is a good one to rewatch!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Sumo season is going strong!

Johnson Jr. timed his opponent’s head movement with a beautiful right hand to retain his title.

This is a good reminder that the dudes who wash out of UFC (Ibragimov went 0-4 from 2019-2020) are still generally killers.

Random Land

Avalanches are scary business.

Midnight Music: Fred Neil was reluctant to tour, so he spent three decades working with foundations to prevent dolphin trafficking instead. That’s awesome, and this song makes me laugh.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

