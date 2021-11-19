Video: Mike Tyson shows off deadly combinations in response to Logan Paul

The proposed boxing match between Mike Tyson and Logan Paul is still in the works, but “Iron Mike” seems ready to unleash all hell on the social media influencer.

It’s not a classic clash of combat starts but Tyson and Paul are expected to meet sometime in early 2022 in what would be one of the biggest PPV events of the year. Paul is one of the more popular figures on social media today and Tyson is one of the greatest boxers in the history of the world. A meeting between the two should do upwards of one million PPV buys, which is what Paul pulled in opposite Floyd Mayweather Jr. for their exhibition match earlier this year.

In typical Paul fashion, the brash 26-year-old has been talking a little bit of trash towards Tyson. Paul has referred to the former heavyweight king as “old” and someone that he could certainly defeat. While Tyson is well past his prime and no longer the feared striker that he once was “Iron Mike” is still an absolute brickhouse at 55 years of age.

Tyson, who fought Roy Jones Jr. to a draw in his return to boxing back in Nov. 2020, recently posted the below training clip (via Fight Hype) to let the world know his intentions heading into next year. If Paul finds himself on the wrong end of any of these combinations he could taste his first knockout defeat at the hands of an “old man.”

