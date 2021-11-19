Chaos! Lunatic fan rushes Khamzat Chimaev after Jack Hermansson wrestling match (Video)

Undefeated welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev soundly defeated fellow UFC veteran Jack Hermansson in a special freestyle wrestling match as part of the Bulldog Fight Night 9 event, which took place earlier today (Nov. 19) in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Before Chimaev could celebrate his latest victory, some lunatic fan charged the cage to congratulate “Borz” for his performance. Security eventually intervened, but it took a few minutes to sort through some of the confusion.

Have a look:

Some weird Chimaev fan ran into the cage after the wrestling match pic.twitter.com/5uwFnVSMd6 — MMA Eejit (@MMAEejit) November 19, 2021

Chimaev (10-0) is just a few weeks removed from his destruction of Li Jingliang, which took place at the UFC 267 event in Abu Dhabi. “Borz,” 27, is expected to draw an opponent in or around the Top 5 for his next outing.

The 33 year-old Hermansson, meanwhile, is coming off his Edmen Shahbazyan win last May and does not yet have a date or opponent for his Octagon return. The Swede is currently ranked No. 6 at 185 pounds.

Expect some decisions on their respective bookings in the coming weeks.