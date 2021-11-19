Ketlen Vieira vs Miesha Tate staredown video from UFC Vegas 43 weigh ins

A battle of BW elite awaits @MieshaTate vs @KetlenVieiraUFC goes down TOMORROW [ #UFCVegas43 | Tomorrow | Prelims 3 | Main Card 6 | Live on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/suOgIRHLkw

Venerable 135-pound bruiser Ketlen Vieira will look to quell the uprising of former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate when they go to war in the UFC Vegas 43 headliner, set for five rounds inside the promotion’s APEX facility on ESPN+ this Sat. night (Nov. 20, 2021) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tate (19-7) ended her five-year retirement to capture a technical knockout victory over Marion Reneau last July. The victory was enough to land Tate at No. 8 in the official rankings, just one spot below the 11-2 Brazilian. As for Vieira, she’s looking to rebound from a unanimous decision loss to Yana Kunitskaya back in February.

Check out their pre-fight video staredown embedded above. Below is the somewhat bromantic staredown between welterweight co-headliners Michael Chiesa and Sean Brady, who battle for a spot in the division Top 10.

