UFC Vegas 43 weigh in video stream, live results for ‘Vieira vs Tate’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 43 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a women’s bantamweight showdown between Top 10 contenders Ketlen Vieira and Miesha Tate this Sat. night (Nov. 20, 2021) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before the televised action gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also features the 170-pound co-main event between welterweight bruisers Michael Chiesa and Sean Brady, all 24 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy.

The UFC Vegas 43 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Vieira vs. Tate” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen.

UFC Vegas 43 Main Card On ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Ketlen Vieira (136) vs. Miesha Tate (135.5)

170 lbs.: Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Sean Brady (170.5)

135 lbs.: Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Rani Yahya (135.5)

125 lbs.: Joanne Wood (126) vs. Taila Santos (125.5)

135 lbs.: Davey Grant (135.5) vs. Adrian Yanez (135)

UFC Vegas 43 Prelims Card On ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Pat Sabatini (145) vs. Tucker Lutz (145.5)

155 lbs.: Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Natan Levy (154)

115 lbs.: Loopy Godinez (115.5) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (115.5)

155 lbs.: Terrance McKinney (155.5) vs. Fares Ziam (156)

125 lbs.: Cody Durden (126) vs. Aori Qileng (126)

145 lbs.: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (145) vs. Sean Soriano (146)

115 lbs.: Sam Hughes (115.5) vs. Luana Pinheiro (116)

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 43 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 6 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 43 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Vieira vs. Tate” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.