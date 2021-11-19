Vicente Luque campaigning for Leon Edwards rematch — ‘It would erase all doubt’

Leon Edwards captured a unanimous decision victory over Vicente Luque at the UFC Fight Night 107 event back in March 2017, part of a nine-fight win streak that has positioned the 19-3 (1 NC) “Rocky” at No. 3 in the 170-pound rankings.

But just like Edwards wants to rematch Kamaru Usman, the last fighter to defeat him inside the Octagon, Luque also wants his chance to prove he’s evolved into the better fighter — while also cementing his place as the next title contender.

Related Usman Open To Fighting Edwards Or Luque

“I think it would erase all doubt,” Vicente told Ag Fight about a potential Edwards rematch (via Bloody Elbow). “Some people think I should fight for the belt. Others think Leon should. He’s on a big win streak, but I’ve been doing some damage in this division, getting wins. A fight between the both of us would erase all doubt and define who’s the next challenge for Usman.”

After losing to Edwards, Luque (21-7-1) put together a 10-1 record and is currently riding a five-fight win streak, which includes last August’s submission win over Michael Chiesa. The Brazilian has also knocked out Belal Muhammad and submitted Tyron Woodley.

Only two fighters are ranked above Luque and Edwards — Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns — and both combatants were soundly defeated by Usman, leaving the door open for a fresh face at 170 pounds. But will it be “Rocky” or “The Silent Assassin?”

Perhaps neither.