Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez is currently battling COVID-19 and he’s here to confirm the severity of the virus.

Sanchez, who parted ways with UFC earlier this year after a storied career with the promotion, took to social media on Friday to reveal he has contracted the coronavirus. While Sanchez is as tough as they come and one of the most brutal fighters in the history of the sport, “Nightmare” held little back when explaining some of the symptoms he’s been dealing with. Despite being a professional athlete in relatively good health Sanchez seems to be experiencing some difficulties with his COVID-19 recovery.

Shitting, coughing, pukin, constant hot cold fevers, pain in every joint, migraines, 5 days no sleep and constantly short of breath. My boy @luisbaboon warned me I had no idea it was this evil!!! @ColbyCovMMA was talkin that shit saying it’s just a common cold. for all the sick — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 19, 2021

Sanchez later revealed in a reply to a fan that he would be heading to urgent care to receive “regeneron” treatment.

Going to urgent care to get regeneron you should too — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 19, 2021

This could not have come at a worse time for Sanchez as he tries to find his next landing spot in combat sports. While the former UFC fighter has a bunch of options at his disposal it’s already been rumored that Sanchez is in talks with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) to fight former UFC knockout artist Mike Perry.

Sanchez, 39, last fought at UFC 253 when he lost to welterweight contender Jake Matthews via unanimous decision. The former UFC title challenger did go 3-2 in his last five trips to the Octagon, but still found himself on the free agent market after a nasty split from the promotion. Sanchez will have to heal up and take the proper precautions to defeat COVID-19 before he makes his next move in fighting.

