Masvidal suggests McGregor ‘go to rehab’ before he ‘snorts himself to death’

Just in case you were wondering, Jorge Masvidal would love to fight Conor McGregor.

The welterweight contender and his manager Malki Kawa went on the MMA Hour recently, and when the topic of McGregor and his regular Twitter challenges came up, Kawa made it clear that they were all for show.

“Every time he’s ever tweeted, or anybody’s ever tweeted that name at us or Jorge, I do the following,” Kawa said (via MMA Fighting). “I call Hunter [Campbell, UFC exec], I say, ‘Hey Hunter, what’s good? You saw Conor?’ ‘Yeah, he doesn’t want that fight.’ OK, boom. Every single time. It never fails. And look, I don’t know if that’s real, or not real, but I know that they said they’ve tried to make that fight a couple times – Conor will not take it.”

“And you’ve heard Dana, Jorge’s too big for him, and that’s the end of that story. So listen, if they wanted to make that fight, our end accepts no matter what. We’re all in.”

While McGregor has been using his rehab time to buff up, he’ll always be an average sized lightweight at best while Masvidal has filled out his form at welterweight pretty well. Given Conor’s difficulties putting away people at 155 like he did at 145, we think Dana may be right when he says Masvidal is just too big of an opponent it to be a fair contest.

“He’s a 145-er – I’m a 170-pounder,” Jorge said. “Full-grown man size. Have him deal with fun-size. I’ve always addressed this when it comes up – we’re not even going to entertain this f—king cockroach.”

“I think he is a bitter old man just screaming at the TV all day,” he said. “It sucks for him that he’s broken. He’s gotten broken so many times that he can’t put himself back together as far as fighting goes. Like, go have a regular life, bro. This dude’s gonna end up snorting himself to death. So I’m not worried about him. I’m just trying to get big paychecks and fight. You go to rehab, motherf—ker, and treat older people the right way. When they sign us to fight, I’ll teach you some respect.”

McGregor isn’t the only one stuck on the sidelines healing. Masvidal was forced to pull out of his UFC 269 fight against Leon Edwards over an undisclosed injury — one that will keep him out of the cage until February or March. Edwards is signed to McGregor’s management firm Paradigm Sports, and now Masvidal is blaming Paradigm (and McGregor) for not getting Leon to wait.

“He can still get that paycheck, but mini-ass midget doesn’t want to tell his guy, ‘Yo, wait up, just fight him later and we’ll still get that paycheck’ – it might even be bigger because there’s more publicity behind it. But he’s a corny midget f*ck. So what do you say?”