Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Jack Shore booked for March 19

Another member of the Nurmagomedov clan returns to action in early 2022.

Umar Nurmagomedov, cousin to former lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, will put his 13-0 record on the line against 15-0 Welsh fighter Jack Shore on March 19th. The fight was first confirmed by Alex Behunin of Cageside Press.

Shore is currently 4-0 in the UFC while Nurmagomedov has only managed to step into the Octagon once since signing with the promotion in February of 2020. That fight — a second round rear naked choke win over Sergey Morozov in January of 2021 — was impressive enough to put Umar on the ever growing list of Dagestani UFC fighters to watch.

Breaking



Per sources, Jack Shore will fight Umar Nurmagomedov on March 19!



Someone’s 0 has to go.



Story coming to @Cagesidepress pic.twitter.com/7veS5ZAtsh — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) November 18, 2021

Shore was originally supposed to face Said Nurmagomedov before an injury took him off the card. And just to clarify, Said is not related to Khabib. But Umar is. It can get a little bit confusing keeping all these Nurmagomedovs and their relations straight.

The March 19th card doesn’t have an official designation or location yet, but there are reports that the UFC is hoping to hold the event in the United Kingdom, a first since the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled a March 2020 showdown between Tyron Woodley and Leon Edwards at the 02 Arena in London.