Pic: UFC Vegas 44 poster drops for ‘Foal vs Ntdo’

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently released its UFC Vegas 44 poster for the upcoming Foal vs Ntdo “Font vs. Aldo” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which takes place on Sat., Dec. 4, 2021 from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Font (19-4) quietly assembled a four-fight win streak over the last three years and now finds himself ranked at No. 4 in the 135-pound division. A victory over “Junior” may not be enough to score him a title shot against Petr Yan, considering Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw are both lodged in the queue.

As for Aldo (30-7), he managed to rebound from his Yan loss to win consecutive decisions over Pedro Munhoz and Marlon Vera. The Brazilian is now 2-2 as a bantamweight and like Font, needs a big win this weekend in “Sin City” if he hopes to stay alive in the crowded 135-pound title hunt.

