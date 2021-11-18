Video: Khamzat Chimaev is HUGE, stares down Jack Hermansson in Sweden

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev, who looks right at home in the middleweight division, will battle fellow UFC contender Jack Hermansson in a special freestyle wrestling match as part of the Bulldog Fight Night 9 event on Nov. 19 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Watch both fighters come face-to-face at the conclusion of the Bulldog Fight Night 9 weigh ins using the embedded video player above, where you can see just how huge “Borz” looks while standing across from “The Joker.”

Bulldog Fight Night 9 Main Event:

Wrestling bout: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Jack Hermansson

Bulldog Fight Night 9 Undercard:

Boxing bout: Anthony Yigit vs. Miroslav Serban

Boxing bout: Marianne Ahlborg vs. Rita Mrwebi

Boxing bout: Hamza Barka vs. Marius Skuqi

MMA bout: Rahmads Stromanis vs. Stepan Litvinenko

Boxing bout: Constantino Nanga vs. Dusan Stojanovic

MMA bout: Samuel Bark vs. Ioan Vrânceanu

MMA bout: David Jacobsson vs. Anatoly Tarasenko

Fans interested in streaming the event for $9.99 can purchase the pay-per-view (PPV) HERE.