 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Video: Khamzat Chimaev is HUGE, stares down Jack Hermansson in Sweden

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev, who looks right at home in the middleweight division, will battle fellow UFC contender Jack Hermansson in a special freestyle wrestling match as part of the Bulldog Fight Night 9 event on Nov. 19 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Watch both fighters come face-to-face at the conclusion of the Bulldog Fight Night 9 weigh ins using the embedded video player above, where you can see just how huge “Borz” looks while standing across from “The Joker.”

Bulldog Fight Night 9 Main Event:

Wrestling bout: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Jack Hermansson

Bulldog Fight Night 9 Undercard:

Boxing bout: Anthony Yigit vs. Miroslav Serban
Boxing bout: Marianne Ahlborg vs. Rita Mrwebi
Boxing bout: Hamza Barka vs. Marius Skuqi
MMA bout: Rahmads Stromanis vs. Stepan Litvinenko
Boxing bout: Constantino Nanga vs. Dusan Stojanovic
MMA bout: Samuel Bark vs. Ioan Vrânceanu
MMA bout: David Jacobsson vs. Anatoly Tarasenko

Fans interested in streaming the event for $9.99 can purchase the pay-per-view (PPV) HERE.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...