Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov posted another YouTube video on Wednesday celebrating the rise of Hasbulla Magomedov, the social media celebrity who started popping up at MMA events as part of the “Eagle” entourage.

So why is Hasbulla famous?

Partly because the 19 year-old Dagestani is hanging around (and slugging) some of the best fighters in the world, but mostly because the general public enjoys gawking at people with genetic abnormalities.

Hasbulla is roughly 3’2”, which is nearly a foot shorter than Webster.

“One night I came to a gaming club and I saw this little kid, well that’s what I thought back then, so I told him that he should go home,” UFC flyweight Tagir Ulanbekov said. “And he was like, ‘What the hell! I am not a kid!’ Then people told me how old he was, that he’s a young man, that’s how we met. We talk often, we text each other, meet to drink some tea. He’s very fun to be around.”

As far as Hasbulla ever fighting Tajikistan singer and longtime rival Abdu Rozik, UFC President Dana White said there’s “more than a zero chance” he’s interested.