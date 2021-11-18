 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Midnight Mania! Dan Hooker verbally submitted by accident at UFC 267, ‘Let it break!’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 267: Makhachev v Hooker Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Safe to say, Dan Hooker’s decision to accept a short-notice bout vs. Islam Makhachev did not exactly pay off. Hooker’s gutsiness in accept the bout definitely earned him some extra respect from the fans, but once the cage doors actually locked, Makhachev pretty immediately had his way with the Kiwi.

Makhachev hardly absorbed a strike before landing a kimura, which ended the bout at 2:25 of the first frame. The hold was perfectly secured and about to do major damage to Hooker’s shoulder when “The Hangman” verbally submitted, but per Hooker himself, he cried uncle by accident! Hooker unintentionally yelled out “Ah f—k,” which the referee interpreted as a verbal submission.

“I thought I’d said it in my head,” Hooker explained (via MMA News). “To be honest I haven’t even gone back and watched the fight. He had my arm wrapped up and I said, I thought I said in my head, I said, ‘Ah fuck!’ [LAUGHS] I thought I said it in my head but obviously, I’ll have to go back and watch it, because obviously I said it out loud… That’s why, I though I’d said it in my head, so initially when the ref starts breaking it up I was like, ‘What? Let it break,’ you know what I mean?”

Well, that explains the confusion at the end of the match between Hooker and the referee.

Ultimately, Hooker is quite fortunate that the referee did not let his shoulder snap. Kimuras most often do severe damage to the rotator cuff, which is a lengthy and unpleasant recovery. Even if Hooker had somehow managed to endure the submission without tapping, was he really going to defeat Makhachev with a non-functioning arm?

Not likely. Instead, Hooker exited the contest relatively unscathed, and perhaps another short-notice Lightweight opportunity will open up and give him a chance to return to the win column.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

On this day: An absolutely clubbing 3-2 courtesy of Lennox Lewis!

Fight how you train!

A quick lead right hand can be surprising.

