Safe to say, Dan Hooker’s decision to accept a short-notice bout vs. Islam Makhachev did not exactly pay off. Hooker’s gutsiness in accept the bout definitely earned him some extra respect from the fans, but once the cage doors actually locked, Makhachev pretty immediately had his way with the Kiwi.

Makhachev hardly absorbed a strike before landing a kimura, which ended the bout at 2:25 of the first frame. The hold was perfectly secured and about to do major damage to Hooker’s shoulder when “The Hangman” verbally submitted, but per Hooker himself, he cried uncle by accident! Hooker unintentionally yelled out “Ah f—k,” which the referee interpreted as a verbal submission.

“I thought I’d said it in my head,” Hooker explained (via MMA News). “To be honest I haven’t even gone back and watched the fight. He had my arm wrapped up and I said, I thought I said in my head, I said, ‘Ah fuck!’ [LAUGHS] I thought I said it in my head but obviously, I’ll have to go back and watch it, because obviously I said it out loud… That’s why, I though I’d said it in my head, so initially when the ref starts breaking it up I was like, ‘What? Let it break,’ you know what I mean?”

Well, that explains the confusion at the end of the match between Hooker and the referee.

Ultimately, Hooker is quite fortunate that the referee did not let his shoulder snap. Kimuras most often do severe damage to the rotator cuff, which is a lengthy and unpleasant recovery. Even if Hooker had somehow managed to endure the submission without tapping, was he really going to defeat Makhachev with a non-functioning arm?

Not likely. Instead, Hooker exited the contest relatively unscathed, and perhaps another short-notice Lightweight opportunity will open up and give him a chance to return to the win column.

Insomnia

MMA is coming to one of the most historic Muay Thai stadiums in the world.

History in the making!



Lumpini Stadium, known as one of the meccas of Muay Thai, will have MMA fights starting in 2022. Fairtex Fight Promotion will put on shows 2x a month. Opportunities arise. pic.twitter.com/MGvkUIE6fL — John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) November 17, 2021

These body shots definitely still hurt through the padding.

Alexander Volkanovski is more than open to another showdown vs. Max Holloway and suggests that “Blessed” may not be.

Is @BlessedMMA running?? Full video of “My breakdown” and “what’s next” for last weeks main event is up on my YouTube channel…link below https://t.co/gPfDNWsZJY pic.twitter.com/GDiDpjX5xT — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 17, 2021

UFC Vegas 43’s co-main event between Michael Chiesa and Sean Brady features a battle of tattoos.

I asked Sean Brady about the conflicting tattoos that he and Michael Chiesa have#UFCVegas43 pic.twitter.com/kjAS0eY3Fk — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) November 17, 2021

Justin Gaethje vs. Makhachev has to happen at some point.

So we’ll go to war ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/xIlkkWAjWI — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) November 17, 2021

Speaking of Gaethje, someone put together a highlight showcasing the effects of the low kicks he took from Michael Chandler. Neither man was likely to walk straight for a week after that scrap!

A highly touted English prospect has joined the UFC roster:

Here we go!



2️⃣3️⃣-0️⃣ as an amateur

6️⃣-0️⃣ as a pro



21-year-old unbeaten British prospect, @muhammadmokaev, is UFC pic.twitter.com/YyJNM2VAoI — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 17, 2021

Slips, rips, and KO clips

On this day: An absolutely clubbing 3-2 courtesy of Lennox Lewis!

#OnThisDay in 2001, @LennoxLewis regained the heavyweight championship with a BRUTAL 4th round KO of Hasim Rahman in Las Vegas, Nevada.#boxing #history pic.twitter.com/W62fqX1Rr0 — Boxing History (@BoxingHistory) November 17, 2021

Fight how you train!

A quick lead right hand can be surprising.

Random Land

Dan Osman’s legendary/infamous Lover’s Leap speed free solo came up on my feed tonight:

Midnight Music: Nirvana’s classic cover of Lead Belly’s 1939 track.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.