Crawford vs. Porter odds: Prop bets, round-by-round boxing betting

After years of struggling to secure quality opponents, undefeated WBO Welterweight champion, Terence Crawford, faces the stiffest test of his career in two-time former titlist Shawn Porter this Saturday evening (Nov. 20, 2021) from inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s a momentous clash between a pound-for-pound mainstay and a man notorious for giving even the best 147-pounders fits ... and there’s an appropriately-wide variety of betting options.

Here are the numbers behind Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter (courtesy of our friends at DraftKings):

Terence Crawford -700

Shawn Porter +500

Draw +2500

Over 10.5 Rounds -210

Under 10.5 Rounds +175

Terence Crawford by Decision or Technical Decision -125

Terence Crawford by KO, TKO or DQ +155

Shawn Porter by Decision or Technical Decision +800

Shawn Porter by KO, TKO or DQ +1100

Terence Crawford to Win In Round 1 +5000

Terence Crawford to Win In Round 2 +4000

Terence Crawford to Win In Round 3 +3500

Terence Crawford to Win In Round 4 +2500

Terence Crawford to Win In Round 5 +2000

Terence Crawford to Win In Round 6 +1600

Terence Crawford to Win In Round 7 +1400

Terence Crawford to Win In Round 8 +1400

Terence Crawford to Win In Round 9 +1400

Terence Crawford to Win In Round 10 +1600

Terence Crawford to Win In Round 11 +1800

Terence Crawford to Win In Round 12 +2000

Shawn Porter to Win In Round 1 +10000

Shawn Porter to Win In Round 2 +10000

Shawn Porter to Win In Round 3 +10000

Shawn Porter to Win In Round 4 +10000

Shawn Porter to Win In Round 5 +10000

Shawn Porter to Win In Round 6 +10000

Shawn Porter to Win In Round 7 +10000

Shawn Porter to Win In Round 8 +10000

Shawn Porter to Win In Round 9 +10000

Shawn Porter to Win In Round 10 +10000

Shawn Porter to Win In Round 11 +10000

Shawn Porter to Win In Round 12 +10000

Terence Crawford to Win In 1-6 Rounds +450

Terence Crawford to Win In 7-12 Rounds +225

Shawn Porter to Win In 1-6 Rounds +2200

Shawn Porter to Win In 7-12 Rounds +1800

Draw or Technical Draw +2500

Decision or Technical Decision: -175

Terence Crawford To Win In Rounds 1-3 +1400

Terence Crawford To Win In Rounds 4-6 +650

Terence Crawford To Win In Rounds 7-9 +450

Terence Crawford To Win In Rounds 10-12 +600

Shawn Porter To Win In Rounds 1-3 +5000

Shawn Porter To Win In Rounds 4-6 +4000

Shawn Porter To Win In Rounds 7-9 +3500

Shawn Porter To Win In Rounds 10-12 +4000

Thoughts: I like Crawford to win this by stoppage, but Porter’s too durable for me to recommend betting on a specific outcome. Compromising with the over/under is out as well, as that’s right around the time I expect Crawford to find the hypothetical finish.

If you’re not keen on overcomplicating things, go for Crawford straight-up and use it to juice up your parlays. If you’re down for Byzantine arrangements, consider hedging your bets with the two likeliest outcomes: Crawford in 7-12 rounds at +225 and Crawford by decision at -125. Crawford’s generally more of an attrition finisher than a one-shot knockout machine, so if Porter’s chin does end up failing him, it’ll be in the later rounds.

To check out the latest and greatest boxing-related news and notes click here.