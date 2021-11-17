After breaking his leg badly during his third fight with Dustin Poirier back in July of 2021, Conor McGregor has been stuck on the sidelines rehabbing and plotting his eventual comeback. What does that involve? A whole bunch of social media posting, lots of it ending up deleted but some sticking around longer than two or three hours.

Never one to shy away from the spotlight, McGregor’s most recent tweet that made waves featured “The Notorious” strutting in front of his TV as Bruce Buffer was announcing Max Holloway’s UFC Vegas 42 fight. Hyping up an eventual fight against Holloway? Or just being a little rich weirdo? You can decide for yourself.

McGregor is also a man of the people, and sporadically uses his Twitter to answer questions from fans. Aside from a bunch of promo for Proper 12 whiskey and his new pub The Black Forge Inn, he also discussed that leg injury and the third Poirier fight in general.

I’m very pleased with my ground attacks from bottom, at present. I butchered dude from the bottom, use your eyes. He backed away from me! I’ve now developed a more ferocious version to Nates ground game. If Nate goes down, no one follows. They won’t follow me now either. Watch! https://t.co/02IX5Tj1Ry — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 17, 2021

In my last camp I’d a severely damaged left leg. Many of my sessions consisted of starting in open guard bottom. And staying there. Full rounds remaining on bottom. I was beating people up until they backed away from me. It then translated to the fight.

True story. @netflix. https://t.co/SckN84Qp7j — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 17, 2021

His head was sorer, my leg was sorer. I feel good on that. Not to say his leg wasn’t busted either tho. I had that thigh well minced. I feel it’s just simply not settled yet. Is the fairest response I can give. https://t.co/LqzTkFOjn5 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 17, 2021

Really nasty elbows and upkicks for sure. That or maybe a really annoying blue bottle was around him after the fight, lol.

Make no mistake they are not looking forward to what is coming.

I will be back and it will be settled.

Once and for all. https://t.co/hJMJ31OTqf — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 17, 2021

Same leg, same spot. I attribute it to why I wasn’t in as much shock as Chris/Anderson where. I knew something may happen in advance. Chris was upset with my quote. Felt I was aiming at him. I was not. If any constellation to my reaction, It was because id a heads up it may snap. https://t.co/d04yqkfBhB — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 17, 2021

It should be no surprise to anyone following McGregor that he still feels like he was winning the Poirier fight until he lost. The claims of a killer ground game off his back is nothing new, but McGregor also recently teased a new striking strategy that involves ‘ending them all in one shot,’

It all sounds pretty good in theory, but can Conor pull it off against the current crop of monsters at 155 and 170? We have our doubts, but “The Notorious” has proved the doubters wrong in the past.