 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Conor McGregor vows he’ll fight Dustin Poirier again: ‘I will be back and it will be settled’

During a Twitter Q&A with fans McGregor discussed the third Poirier fight and certain successful strategies few picked up on,

By Ryan Harkness
/ new
UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

After breaking his leg badly during his third fight with Dustin Poirier back in July of 2021, Conor McGregor has been stuck on the sidelines rehabbing and plotting his eventual comeback. What does that involve? A whole bunch of social media posting, lots of it ending up deleted but some sticking around longer than two or three hours.

Never one to shy away from the spotlight, McGregor’s most recent tweet that made waves featured “The Notorious” strutting in front of his TV as Bruce Buffer was announcing Max Holloway’s UFC Vegas 42 fight. Hyping up an eventual fight against Holloway? Or just being a little rich weirdo? You can decide for yourself.

McGregor is also a man of the people, and sporadically uses his Twitter to answer questions from fans. Aside from a bunch of promo for Proper 12 whiskey and his new pub The Black Forge Inn, he also discussed that leg injury and the third Poirier fight in general.

It should be no surprise to anyone following McGregor that he still feels like he was winning the Poirier fight until he lost. The claims of a killer ground game off his back is nothing new, but McGregor also recently teased a new striking strategy that involves ‘ending them all in one shot,’

It all sounds pretty good in theory, but can Conor pull it off against the current crop of monsters at 155 and 170? We have our doubts, but “The Notorious” has proved the doubters wrong in the past.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...