 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 43 media day video feat. Miesha Tate, Ketlen Vieira

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day this afternoon (Weds., Nov. 17, 2021) for the upcoming UFC Vegas 43: “Vieira vs. Tate” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Nov. 20) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 43 On ESPN+

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Nov. 20, 2021, with a showcase match up in the women’s Bantamweight division as No. 7-ranked contender, Ketlen Vieira, takes on No. 8-seeded Miesha Tate. In UFC Vegas 43’s co-main event, Welterweight grappling specialists lock horns as No. 6-ranked contender Michael Chiesa looks to derail the up-and-coming Sean Brady (No. 13).

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

Miesha Tate – No. 8 UFC women’s bantamweight
Ketlen Vieira – No. 7 UFC women’s bantamweight
Michael Chiesa – No. 6 UFC welterweight
Sean Brady – No. 14 UFC welterweight
Rani Yahya – UFC bantamweight
Kyung Ho Kang – UFC bantamweight
Joanne Wood – No. 5 UFC women’s flyweight
Taila Santos – No. 10 UFC women’s flyweight
Davey Grant – UFC bantamweight
Adrian Yanez – UFC bantamweight

Assuming we don’t have any surprise COVID cancellations or weigh-in fails, Ketlen Vieira and Miesha Tate will headline the bantamweight main event. Prior to that five-round showdown, welterweight veterans Michael Chiesa and Sean Brady will collide in 170-pound action.

For the rest of the UFC Vegas 43 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...