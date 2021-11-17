UFC Vegas 43 media day video feat. Miesha Tate, Ketlen Vieira

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day this afternoon (Weds., Nov. 17, 2021) for the upcoming UFC Vegas 43: “Vieira vs. Tate” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Nov. 20) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

Miesha Tate – No. 8 UFC women’s bantamweight

Ketlen Vieira – No. 7 UFC women’s bantamweight

Michael Chiesa – No. 6 UFC welterweight

Sean Brady – No. 14 UFC welterweight

Rani Yahya – UFC bantamweight

Kyung Ho Kang – UFC bantamweight

Joanne Wood – No. 5 UFC women’s flyweight

Taila Santos – No. 10 UFC women’s flyweight

Davey Grant – UFC bantamweight

Adrian Yanez – UFC bantamweight

Assuming we don’t have any surprise COVID cancellations or weigh-in fails, Ketlen Vieira and Miesha Tate will headline the bantamweight main event. Prior to that five-round showdown, welterweight veterans Michael Chiesa and Sean Brady will collide in 170-pound action.

For the rest of the UFC Vegas 43 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.