UFC Vegas 43 media day video feat. Miesha Tate, Ketlen Vieira

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day this afternoon (Weds., Nov. 17, 2021) for the upcoming UFC Vegas 43: “Vieira vs. Tate” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Nov. 20) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Fighters scheduled to appear include:
Miesha Tate – No. 8 UFC women’s bantamweight
Ketlen Vieira – No. 7 UFC women’s bantamweight
Michael Chiesa – No. 6 UFC welterweight
Sean Brady – No. 14 UFC welterweight
Rani Yahya – UFC bantamweight
Kyung Ho Kang – UFC bantamweight
Joanne Wood – No. 5 UFC women’s flyweight
Taila Santos – No. 10 UFC women’s flyweight
Davey Grant – UFC bantamweight
Adrian Yanez – UFC bantamweight
Assuming we don’t have any surprise COVID cancellations or weigh-in fails, Ketlen Vieira and Miesha Tate will headline the bantamweight main event. Prior to that five-round showdown, welterweight veterans Michael Chiesa and Sean Brady will collide in 170-pound action.
