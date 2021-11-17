UFC Vegas 42 medical suspensions, injuries produce tiny timeouts for Max Holloway, Yair Rodriguez

With their violent, back-and-forth action spread across five rounds in the UFC Vegas 42 main event last weekend in Las Vegas, it would stand to reason that both Max Holloway (W) and Yair Rodriguez (L) would be sidelined until some point in 2022 to recover from their epic main event war.

Not so.

Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) will have “Blessed” and “Pantera” back on their feet in just a couple of weeks, which means fight fans could be getting that Alexander Volkanovski title fight — already rubber stamped by promotion president Dana White — sooner, rather than later.

Here are the rest of the UFC Vegas 42 medial suspensions from MixedMartialArts.com, helpfully compiled by MMA Fighting:

Max Holloway: Suspended until Dec. 14, no contact until Dec. 5 — laceration above right eye, hard fight

Yair Rodriguez: Suspended until Dec. 29, no contact until Dec. 14 — laceration

Marcos Rogerio de Lima: Must have X-ray on right hand. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until May 13. Minimum suspension no contest until Dec. 14, no contact until Dec. 5

Ben Rothwell: Must have X-ray on nose. If positive, must receive clearance from ENT (ear, nose, and throat) doctor or no contest until May 13. Minimum suspension no contest until Dec. 29, no contact until Dec. 14

Leah Letson: Suspended until Dec. 29, no contact until Dec. 14

Khaos Williams: Must have X-ray on right hand. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until May 13. Minimum suspension no contest until Dec. 5, no contact until Nov. 28

Miguel Baeza: Suspended until Dec. 29, no contact until Dec. 14

Julio Arce: Suspended until Dec. 29, no contact until Dec. 14

Thiago Moises: Suspended until Dec. 29, no contact until Dec. 14 — left scalp laceration

Andrea Lee: Must have X-ray on left hand and left foot. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until May 13. Minimum suspension no contest until Dec. 14, no contact until Dec. 5

Cynthia Calvillo: Must receive clearance from ophthalmologist, ENT, or OMF (oral and maxillofacial) doctor for right inferior orbital wall fracture or no contest until May 13. Minimum suspension no contest until Dec. 29, no contact until Dec. 14

Collin Anglin: Suspended until Dec. 14, no contact until Dec. 5

Cortney Casey: Must have X-ray on right hand. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until May 13

Liana Jojua: Must receive clearance from ENT doctor for broken nose or no contest until May 13. Minimum suspension no contest until Dec. 29, no contact until Dec. 14

Marc Diakiese: Suspended until Nov. 28, no contact until Nov. 21

Kennedy Nzechukwu: Suspended until Dec. 29, no contact until Dec. 14

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

For complete UFC Vegas 42 results and play-by-play click here.