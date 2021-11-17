Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight straphanger Junior dos Santos is looking to recoup five lost figures from boxing legend Mike Tyson. Per the Brazilian slugger, Tyson’s influence on UFC President Dana White ended up shifting the standard post-fight bonuses around, costing “Cigano” a $50,000 bonus in the process.

Way back at UFC 160 in May 2013, dos Santos scored a tremendous spinning kick knockout over Mark Hunt to punctuate a three-round war. Dos Santos was awarded the “Fight of the Night” bonus for the performance, but according to “JDS,” he was initially supposed to receive the “Knockout of the Night” — since replaced by the more generic and less violent “Performance of the Night” — bonus too!

“When I fought Mark Hunt I had two bonuses of the bight – Best Fight of the Night, and Best Knockout of the Night,” dos Santos explained (via The Sun). “And Mike Tyson was there watching the fight and at the press conference after the fights, Dana White said, ‘Junior Dos Santos has won two bonuses of the night. Best Fight of the Night, and Best Knockout of the Night.’

“But I was asking Mike Tyson and he told me to give the Knockout of the Night to somebody else! “He said, ‘Why give two bonuses to just one guy?’ So he took away from me $50,000. So he owes me $50,000! He deprived me of that.”

Dos Santos also expressed an interest in boxing Tyson, who has returned from retirement to once again operate as an active fighter, currently scheduled vs. Logan Paul in February 2022. “JDS,” meanwhile, has been testing his hand as a pro wrestler, but he’s repeatedly expressed interest in crossing over to the boxing ring.

Is “Cigano” vs. “Iron” the fight to make?

Insomnia

Liana Jojua’s loss last weekend to Courtney Casey (and the scale) seems to have resulted in her release.

❌ Fighter removed: Liana Jojua — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) November 16, 2021

Combate Global is running another one night tournament with a solid prize.

Combate Global's Copa Combate -- an eight-man, one-night tournament -- will return Dec. 12 in Miami, it will be announced today. The winner earns $100,000 and the eight participants come from eight different countries. More here: https://t.co/QUNWi20H12 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) November 16, 2021

Tyson mitt clips continue to last a maximum of 12 punches, yet I continue to watch and post.

Petr Yan’s boxing is pretty undeniably great, and I especially love how he throws the combination featured below.

the shifting cross is mean, parry the 1-2, still not safe pic.twitter.com/a3b7xA4pt8 — Downward Elbow (@DownwardElbow) November 16, 2021

Jon Jones working out with Henry Cejudo is not a twist I think anyone saw coming.

A quick look at Valentina Shevchenko in the feature film “Bruised:”

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Throwing a spinning kick with one hand on the mat adds major style points to an already badass technique.

TERMINATED



Sheikh-Mansur Khabibulaev becomes a 3x Combat Sambo world champion in the most impressive way imaginable. pic.twitter.com/yzq8SoiGsK — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) November 14, 2021

SUMO!

Day3: Tobizaru (L) seems less wild-eyed of late (just after I’d think up calling him Tobizany). Foe and heyagashira (!) Chiyoshōma is a shameless trickster, but undeniably a versatile fighter. #Kyushubasho2021 pic.twitter.com/jKa8BxvBPm — Sumo Soul 相撲魂 (@TheSumoSoul) November 16, 2021

Day3: Ishiura (that’s his actual family name) vs Yutakayama. Ishi’s got a 7-4 matchup lead. Been ages since I felt like poo pooing Ishi’s sumo. #Kyushubasho2021 pic.twitter.com/ztxbNOqbrq — Sumo Soul 相撲魂 (@TheSumoSoul) November 16, 2021

Even if set up with a punch or two, throwing the low kick from too close can go wrong quickly.

Masahiko Suzuki leaves no doubts anymore and sends Rui Ebata crashing to the canvas with a vicious right hand for the first-round stoppage. @mshk_szk | #RISE_WS pic.twitter.com/E9l1VYD7Cl — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) November 14, 2021

Random Land

This is impressive dedication and reaction time.

Midnight Music: Early 2000s indie folk courtesy of The Shins!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.