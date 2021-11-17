Bellator MMA rankings updated following ‘Cyborg vs. Kavanagh’ event

The official Bellator MMA rankings were updated following Bellator 271: “Cyborg vs. Kavanagh,” which went down on Fri., Nov. 12, 2021, from inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. In the main event of the evening, Cris Cyborg knocked out Sinead Kavanagh in the first round to earn her third title defense and fourth win under the Bellator banner overall (watch highlights). In the co-main event, Linton Vassell picked up a huge win in the Heavyweight division, edging out Tyrell Fortune after 15 minutes of back-and-forth action.

To find out how fighters are ranked after each Bellator MMA event click here.

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. A.J. McKee (18-0)

2. Patricio Pitbull (32-5)

2. Vadim Nemkov (15-2) -1

4. Gegard Mousasi (48-7-2)

5. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)

6. Corey Anderson (16-5) +1

7. Ryan Bader (28-7) +1

8. Sergio Pettis (21-5) -2

9. Michael Page (20-1)

10. Valentin Moldavsky (11-1)

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Cris Cyborg (24-2, 1 NC)

2. Juliana Velasquez (12-0)

3. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1)

4. Liz Carmouche (16-7)

5. Denise Kielholtz (6-3)

6. Arlene Blencowe (14-8)

7. Cat Zingano (12-4)

8. Kana Watanabe (10-1-1)

9. Leah McCourt (6-1)

10. Leslie Smith (12-9-1)

MEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT (265 Pounds)

C. Ryan Bader (28-6)

1. Valentin Moldavsky (11-1) *interim champion

2. Cheick Kongo (31-11-2)

3. Fedor Emelianenko (40-6)

4. Linton Vassell (22-8) +2

5. Tim Johnson (15-8) -1

6. Tyrell Fortune (11-2) -1

6. Steve Mowry (10-0) +1

8. Said Sowma (8-2)

8. Davion Franklin (4-0) +1

10. Gokhan Saricam (6-1)

MEN’S LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (205 Pounds)

C. Vadim Nemkov (15-2)

1. Corey Anderson (16-5)

2. Phil Davis (23-6)

3. Ryan Bader (28-7)

4. Anthony Johnson (23-6)

4. Julius Anglickas (10-2)

6. Lyoto Machida (26-11)

7. Karl Albrektsson (13-3)

8. Alex Polizzi (9-1)

9. Grant Neal (6-1)

10. Melvin Manhoef (32-15-1)

MEN’S MIDDLEWEIGHT (185 Pounds)

C. Gegard Mousasi (48-7-2)

1. Austin Vanderford (11-0)

2. John Salter (18-5)

3. Costello van Steenis (13-2)

4. Fabian Edwards (9-2)

5. Johnny Eblen (9-0)

6. Charlie Ward (9-4)

7. Mike Shipman (14-3)

8. Romero Cotton (5-0)

9. Dalton Rosta (5-0)

10. Norbert Novenyi Jr. (5-0)

MEN’S WELTERWEIGHT (170 Pounds)

C. Yaroslav Amosov (26-0)

1. Michael Page (20-1)

2. Douglas Lima (32-10)

3. Jason Jackson (15-4)

4. Neiman Gracie (11-2)

5. Logan Storley (12-1)

6. Derek Anderson (17-4)

7. Paul Daley (43-18-2)

8. Andrey Koreshkov (24-4) +1

9. Joey Davis (8-0) -1

10. Oliver Enkamp (10-2)

MEN’S LIGHTWEIGHT (155 Pounds)

C. Patricky Pitbull (24-10)

1. Sidney Outlaw (16-4)

2. Brent Primus (11-2)

3. Usman Nurmagomedov (14-0)

4. Goiti Yamauchi (26-5)

5. Peter Queally (13-6-1)

6. Benson Henderson (28-11)

7. Islam Mamedov (20-1-1)

8. Myles Jury (19-6)

9. Aviv Gozali (6-0)

10. Adam Piccolotti (12-4)

MEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145 Pounds)

C. A.J. McKee (18-0)

1. Patricio Pitbull (32-5)

2. Mads Burnell (16-3)

2. Adam Borics (17-1) +1

4. Emmanuel Sanchez (20-6)

5. Aaron Pico (9-3) -1

6. Pedro Carvalho (12-5) -1

7. Daniel Weichel (41-13)

8. Justin Gonzales (12-1)

9. Jeremy Kennedy (16-3)

10. Darrion Caldwell (15-5)

MEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT (135 Pounds)

C. Sergio Pettis (21-5)

1. Juan Archuleta (25-3)

2. Raufeon Stots (17-1)

3. Patchy Mix (15-1) -1

4. Magomed Magomedov (18-2)

5. Leandro Higo (21-5)

6. James Gallagher (11-2)

7. Josh Hill (20-4)

8. Jornel Lugo (7-0)

9. Cass Bell (5-2)

10. Darrion Caldwell (15-5)

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145 Pounds)

C. Cris Cyborg (25-2, 1 NC)

1. Arlene Blencowe (15-8)

2. Cat Zingano (12-4)

3. Leslie Smith (12-9-1)

4. Leah McCourt (6-1)

5. Janay Harding (6-5) +1

6. Sinead Kavanagh (7-5) -1

7. Pam Sorenson (9-4)

7. Jessy Miele (9-5) +2

9. Talita Nogueira (8-2) -1

10. Jessica Borga (3-4)

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT (125 Pounds)

C. Juliana Velasquez (12-0)

1. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (11-1)

2. Liz Carmouche (16-7)

3. Denise Kielholtz (6-3)

4. Kana Watanabe (10-1-1)

5. Kate Jackson (11-5-1)

6. Veta Arteaga (6-4)

7. DeAnna Bennett (11-7-1)

8. Alejandra Lara (9-5)

9. Vanessa Porto (23-9)

10. Diana Avsaragova (4-0)

Expect some changes after the dust settles from Bellator 272, which goes down Fri., Dec. 3, 2021, featuring a Bantamweight title fight between division champion Sergio Pettis and Kyoji Horiguchi.

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.