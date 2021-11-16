Conor McGregor claps back (softly) after Chael Sonnen calls him a ‘little rich weirdo’

Gods recognize gods, and trolls recognize trolls. That may be why Conor McGregor resisted the temptation to fire back at Chael Sonnen over recent comments on Chael’s ESPN show.

“Conor is on the verge of being a little rich weirdo,” Sonnen said (via MMA Fighting). “It’s the last thing I wanted for him but if you mark out for your own gimmick to this extent, he’s posting things and then he’s deleting them - I’ve got to give the troll effort 100 percent. As a former troll myself, I get it. If there’s a UFC that you didn’t set foot at and you didn’t throw a single punch and you can steal a headline on ESPN, you’re doing something well.”

“But in all fairness, Conor isn’t gonna step in there with Max anymore than he was gonna step in there with the guy last week, the week before that, or whoever he pulls out of his hat next week. He’s got to heal himself ... Conor is still a big draw but he’s really working against himself. He is being a weirdo. Is this what he wants as his identity? A guy walking around with his shirt off, screaming at his television set? Come on.”

“When you’re 22 years old that’s one thing but as a husband and a father, you’re a little bit of a dork.”

.@TheNotoriousMMA is turning into a little rich weirdo. pic.twitter.com/zoI4eHu5oa — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 15, 2021

That elicited a response from McGregor, but nothing like the full blown flip outs he’s uncorked with Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping.

says the little broke weirdo hahahahhahaha — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 15, 2021

Ya’s can’t bait the whale lads, no chance — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 15, 2021

It seems like McGregor has finally learned that MMA personalities like it when he responds to their trash talk. And as the old saying goes, never wrestle with a pig – it gets mud all over you and the pig likes it.

Before Conor came along, UFC president Dana White dubbed Chael Sonnen the best at pushing fighter buttons and pissing them off. We have no doubt Conor remembers this era. Hell, the guy practically copied Sonnen’s schtick when he went to Brazil and antagonized Jose Aldo. So for once he realizes he’s getting baited, and refuses to bite.

Well, maybe just a nibble.

It's not too late to stay off my radar



Just put down the shot-glass of awful bottom-shelf whiskey, turn off your phone, and back outta the big-boy saloon niiiice n' sloooow... — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 16, 2021

Just set up the tripod, in the corner of your boxroom, and tell your 2 views the promo code for the window sheen pic.twitter.com/sQVpVPVHdy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 16, 2021