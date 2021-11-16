Coveted UFC record about to be broken at UFC Vegas 43

Donald Cerrone? Khamzat Chimaev?

Nope, the record for shortest turnaround in UFC history — covering a span of three fights — is currently held by lightweight “Disciple” Dustin Prague, who fought at UFC on FX 3 (June 8, 2012), UFC on FX 4 (June 22, 2012) and UFC 150 (Aug. 11, 2012), a window of 64 days.

That record is about to be crushed, according to MMA Junkie.

Assuming she makes weight and her opponent follows suit, Lupita Godinez will achieve the feat in just 42 days. “Loopy” started with UFC Vegas 39 (Oct. 9, 2021), continued with UFC Vegas 40 (Oct. 16, 2021), and will finish with UFC Vegas 43 (Nov. 20, 2021).

The 28 year-old Godinez fights strawweight bruiser Konklak Suphisara, better known as “Loma Lookboonme” on the UFC Vegas 43 “Prelims” card on ESPN+ (see the rest of the UFC Vegas 43 fight card and lineup here).

Godinez (6-2) is 1-2 under the UFC banner and looking to rebound from her Luana Carolina loss last month in “Sin City.”