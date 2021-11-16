Donald Cerrone vs Craig Jones booked for Dec. 19 in Cancun

Longtime UFC lightweight veteran Donald Cerrone, who also competes at 170 pounds, has agreed to face grappling wizard Craig Jones in a combat jiu-jitsu fight under the Eddie Bravo banner on Dec. 19 inside Plaza de Toros in Cancun, Mexico.

The bout will be contested at middleweight.

“Eddie Bravo called me, he wants me to take a super fight against hands down the baddest Jiu-Jitsu artist around,” Cerrone said (transcribed by Milan Ordonez). “But it’s combat jiu-jitsu, so there’s palm striking. It’s wrestling until you hit the ground and it’s palm striking and jiu-jitsu. Which will be fun. Hopefully, I can negate a heel hook by palm striking the face.”

Cerrone could certainly use a change in scenery. “Cowboy” (36-16, 2 NC) is winless across his last six fights and at age 38, may not have much left to offer the MMA community. But with 17 submissions in his cagefighting career, Cerrone can certainly provide a stiff test on the grappling circuit.

That said, Jones is one of the best in the business.

“It’s hard to find somebody to emulate his style,” Cerrone continued. “He’s one of the best, if not hands down the best, especially leg locks. And his rear-naked game is very impressive. He’s good. Really good. But he’s sitting there telling his friends, ‘Cowboy’s good, too.’ I’ll be in shape, ready to rock.”

The event is expected to air on UFC Fight Pass.