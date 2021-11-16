Report: MMA fighter and self-proclaimed ‘Unvaccinated Assassin’ murders doctor over COVID debate

Professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Akmal Khozhiev was arrested in Guam last week and charged with aggravated murder, aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon, strangulation, felonious restraint, assault, and family violence.

Khozhiev, 27, referred to himself as the “Unvaccinated Assassin” in a series of social media posts decrying the use of COVID-19 vaccines, according to The Sun. It was that stance that allegedly led to an argument and the subsequent murder of Radiologist Dr. Miran Ribati.

Related UFC Bantamweight Arrested On Murder Charges

Ribati was reportedly stabbed with an animal bone after having dinner with Khozhiev at his apartment in Tamuning. Two female eye witnesses attempted to intervene but one of them was repeatedly struck during the struggle.

The 44 year-old Ribati was a member of Steel Athletics Gym in Tamuning where Khozhiev worked as a trainer, but “erratic behavior” and “threatening customers” led to Khozhiev being fired, gym owner JJ Ambrose told Pacific Daily News.

Ribati was an Interventional Radiologist at Guam Memorial Hospital.

“His talents were undeniable and impeccable; his passion unparalleled; his accolades from patients in droves,” a statement read. “He will be sorely missed among colleagues, staff and the entire Guam healthcare community.”

Bail was set at $1 million.

Related Police Capture MMA Fighter Wanted For Murder

The Russian-born Khozhiev (3-1) last competed for Brawl inside Dusit Thani Guam Resort back in March 2020, capturing a second-round technical knockout victory over international journeyman Jose Ramirez.