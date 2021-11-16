Latest UFC Vegas 45 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Lewis vs Daukaus’ on Dec. 18

Event: UFC Vegas 45: “Lewis vs. Daukaus”

Date: Sat., Dec. 18, 2021

Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 45 Main Event On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus

UFC Vegas 45 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Belal Muhammad vs. Stephen Thompson

115 lbs.: Angela Hill vs. Amanda Lemos

185 lbs.: Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Gerald Meerschaert

145 lbs.: Darren Elkins vs. Cub Swanson

185 lbs.: Anthony Hernandez vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

265 lbs.: Don’Tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian

135 lbs.: Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon

155 lbs.: Jordan Leavitt vs. Matt Sayles

265 lbs.: Harry Hunsucker vs. Justin Tafa

135 lbs.: Julia Avila vs. Raquel Pennington

145 lbs.: Andre Ewell vs. Charles Jourdain

135 lbs.: Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones

125 lbs.: Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto

155 lbs.: Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

