Latest UFC Vegas 45 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Lewis vs Daukaus’ on Dec. 18

Event: UFC Vegas 45: “Lewis vs. Daukaus”
Date: Sat., Dec. 18, 2021
Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)
UFC Vegas 45 Main Event On ESPN+:
265 lbs.: Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus
UFC Vegas 45 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:
170 lbs.: Belal Muhammad vs. Stephen Thompson
115 lbs.: Angela Hill vs. Amanda Lemos
185 lbs.: Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Gerald Meerschaert
145 lbs.: Darren Elkins vs. Cub Swanson
185 lbs.: Anthony Hernandez vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
265 lbs.: Don’Tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian
135 lbs.: Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon
155 lbs.: Jordan Leavitt vs. Matt Sayles
265 lbs.: Harry Hunsucker vs. Justin Tafa
135 lbs.: Julia Avila vs. Raquel Pennington
145 lbs.: Andre Ewell vs. Charles Jourdain
135 lbs.: Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones
125 lbs.: Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto
155 lbs.: Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Gamrot
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*
To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 45 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.
Loading comments...