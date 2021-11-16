Williams vs Gore live stream press conference video

Ever wonder who would win a boxing match between a basketball player and a football player?

Me neither!

But anything goes in the age of celebrity pugilism, which is why three-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Deron Williams will battle San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore in what is billed as a professional heavyweight boxing match.

Their titanic tilt will take place on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing event on Showtime, scheduled for Sat., Dec. 18, 2021 inside AMALIE Arena in Tampa, Florida, because there is no better Christmas present to yourself than another “Problem Child” pay-per-view (PPV) card.

Today’s “Williams vs. Gore” press conference streams LIVE at 12 p.m. ET at Edison Ballroom in New York City and also features undefeated seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano, who takes on Miriam Gutiérrez in the co-main event of Paul vs. Fury: “One Will Fall” next month in the “Sunshine State.”

You’re welcome!