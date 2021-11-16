 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Thiago Santos vs Magomed Ankalaev targeted for March 12 UFC main event

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
UFC 267: Blachowicz v Teixeira Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

The UFC Light Heavyweight division has a new champion, and the division is heating up as a result. Per a report from ESPN, UFC is targeting a main event match up between former 205-pound title challenger Thiago Santos and fast-rising Russian contender Magomed Ankalaev. No location has yet been announced for the event.

Santos already has history with champion Glover Teixeira, who rallied back from a pair of knockdowns to submit “Marreta” in November 2020. Just about a month ago, Santos returned to the win column with a five-round decision victory opposite Johnny Walker, a rare display of patience from the usually wild kickboxer. Though he’s lost three of his last four, Santos remains ranked inside the divisional Top Five, likely in part due to his strong performance vs. Jon Jones.

On the other hand, Ankalaev would be undefeated inside the cage were it not for a literal last-second Hail Mary submission from Paul Craig. Since that disappointing debut, Ankalaev has gone on a tear, winning seven straight bouts and stopping four of his foes via knockout in the process. Most recently, he picked up a unanimous decision nod over Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 267, pushing him up to the No. 6 position at Light Heavyweight.

With Jiri Prochazka seemingly locked in as the next title contender, there’s a reasonable chance this bout names the contender after him ... although Aleksandar Rakic would be less than pleased.

Who ya’ got?!?

Insomnia

Rodtang vs. Tenshin Nasukawa II needs to happen.

A neat little storyline ahead of this weekend’s event!

Glover Teixeira deserves to be celebrated.

Marlon Vera isn’t taking disrespect from Chael P. Sonnen.

I had to watch this, so now you have to watch it too.

Though champions with incredible win ratios has become more common, the ability of fighters with several losses to risk through the ranks is still an awesome aspect of MMA.

FOAL NTDO!

Some impressive stats resulting from UFC Vegas 42:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Stuffed the takedown and SERIOUSLY made him pay!

Baseball bat chokes put people to sleep very quickly.

I’ve posted a good few Sumo clips in the course of this column, but this is a new move to me!

Random Land

This moose is thick as hell!

Midnight Music: I dug this Southern soul track from Joe Tex that popped up on the radio today.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...