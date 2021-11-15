UFC quietly parts ways with six fighters

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was forced to make some roster cuts over the last few days, which should not come a surprise when you consider how many new fighters were signed as part of Dana White’s most recent season of “Contender Series.”

MMA Junkie has the current list, with additional reporting from UFC Roster Watch, MMA Fighting, and Combate, as well as social media accounts from the fighters listed below.

Andrew “El Dirte” Sanchez (middleweight): 12-7 overall, 5-5 in UFC

Livinha “The Brazilian Gangsta” Souza (strawweight): 14-4 overall, 3-3 in UFC

Laureano “Pepe” Staropoli (middleweight): 9-5 overall, 2-6 in UFC

Khama “Death Star” Worthy (lightweight): 16-9 overall, 2-3 in UFC

Teemu “Pacu” Packalen (lightweight): 8-3 overall, 1-3 in UFC

Randa “Quiet Storm” Markos (strawweight): 11-11-1 overall, 7-10-1 in UFC

“I just got word from my management team that I’ve been cut from the UFC,” Worthy wrote on Instagram. “I just wanted to thank the UFC and Dana White for the amazing opportunity! To all of my loyal fans in Pittsburgh and all over the world, I thank you so much for all the support and love. One door closes and another one opens, this lion still got the hunger in him, back on the hunt we go!”

With rival promotions like Bellator MMA and PFL cranking out shows, along with ONE Championship and Combate Global, it would stand to reason that most of the aforementioned fighters will be back inside the cage sooner, rather than later.