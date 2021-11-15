Respectful Jon Jones has a little message for losers and momma’s boys

Jon Jones is ready to move on.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion was arrested and charged with domestic battery just hours after his Hall of Fame induction ceremony last September in Las Vegas, Nevada, a volatile situation that “Bones” blamed on his addiction to alcohol, among other things.

Unfortunately for Jones, the bloodthirsty Twitter mob has yet to extinguish its torches, which is why “Bones” continues to be harassed on a daily basis. And now the pound-for-pound great is firing back with another round of tweet-and-delete defense, helpfully captured by Adam Martin.

“If you’re still talking about what happened in Las Vegas but you’re living at your mom’s house, your priorities are in the wrong place my friend,” Jones wrote. “You’re over there focusing on another man’s troubles, I’m over here focusing on getting farther ahead of you.”

But what about a situation where a mom lives with her son?

“I actually respect situations like that tremendously,” Jones continued. “If my mother was still alive I would definitely allow her to live with me. I’m talking about you losers out there, very rarely do happy or successful people take time out of their day to harass others on the Internet.”

I might have to side with Jones on this one.

“Bones,” who surrendered his 205-pound title in late 2020, was expected to make his heavyweight debut at some point in early-to-mid 2022; however, his current legal situation is likely to spoil that timeline. We’ll know more over the next couple of weeks but until then, we have more important things to worry about at 265 pounds.

Like this.