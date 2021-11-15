Colby Covington went radio silent, so Gilbert Burns will settle for ‘real’ Khamzat Chimaev

Two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title contender, Colby Covington, may have the biggest mouth in the 170-pound division. But “Chaos” has been dead silent when it comes to fighting No. 2-ranked Brazilian bruiser Gilbert Burns.

“For Colby, the perfect (opponent) would be me,” Burns told MMA Junkie. “That’s the fight that I want. He knows that I want it. But when it’s the time to call out a guy, when it’s time to pick an opponent, they don’t pick me. I think they know why. Leon (Edwards) never says my name. Colby never says my name. (Jorge) Masvidal never says my name. It’s for a reason, and they know why.”

The good news for Burns, 35, is that matchmakers are not short on available contenders. That includes undefeated welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev, who validated his hype with a thrilling, first-round submission victory over Li Jingliang at UFC 267.

And if Covington won’t answer the phone...

”I think he’s real,” Burns said about Chimaev. “I think he’s been tested. People say, ‘Oh, no. He’s just no.’ I think he fought a couple of good fighters. And the other thing, too, the way he beat them. I think I’m going to face him very soon. I think he needs one more win, and I think he’ll have (the win). And if things keep going like that, like Colby doesn’t even say my name, Masvidal, Leon. Why not? I’ll give (Chimaev) the opportunity.”

Burns (20-4) has won seven of his last eight, including last July’s unanimous decision victory over Stephen Thompson. As for Chimaev (10-0), he’s already 4-0 under the UFC banner and the matchmakers darling, so a marquee matchup could be just around the corner.

But will it be Burns?