Joe Rogan has been on the receiving end of a lot of mainstream heat lately on account of his controversial COVID-19 opinions, and now he’s officially hit a new level of fame after being mocked in the latest opening sketch for Saturday Night Live.

It was a pretty lame and lazy skit, but that’s par for the course when it comes to SNL these days.

Pete Davidson got the call to portray Rogan, who shows up on a ‘Newsmax Kids’ version of Sesame Street hosted by Ted Cruz titled (sigh) Ted Cruz Street. At least they put some effort transforming Aidy Bryant into Cruz. For Rogan they simply slapped a bald cap onto Davidson and threw a black button up shirt on him, which is what Joe wears when commentating UFC fights. I assume they looked him up on Getty Images and decided that was representative.

The skit has Rogan showing up on Ted Cruz Street to help Big Bird get over the case of COVID he got from taking the vaccine (sigh).

Joe Rogan stopped by Cruz Street... pic.twitter.com/YAaadm2reH — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 14, 2021

“I used to host Fear Factor and now doctors fear me,” he says. “I took Carlos Mencia down, I can take COVID.”

Okay that Mencia joke is kinda funny because of how hard it flops.

“Here’s some zinc, and ayahuasca, and horse medicine,” fake Rogan continues. “I’m a human and I took horse medicine. And speaking of things that are horse-like, today’s two sponsors are the letters S and D, as in ‘I can S my own D.’”

That’s a reference to Rogan admitting on a recent podcast that he can fellate himself! Except SNL is such a pathetic corporate product that this is as close as they can even come to bringing the subject up.

How did SNL manage to take conservatives declaring war on Big Bird and Joe Rogan being able to suck his down dick and make it not funny https://t.co/WWFKNzKkHh — Songbird (@SongbirdN7) November 14, 2021

SNL writer #1: Alright guys, Joe Rogan is short and buff. Who should we cast to play him?

SNL writer #2: How about the 7 foot tall one who weighs 20 pounds?

*All nod in agreement* — Benny Archer (@BennyArcher2005) November 14, 2021

Casting error. Aidy Bryant should have been Rogan. — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) November 14, 2021

The one good thing about this skit is that maybe it will finally bring everyone together — left, right, Joe lover, and Joe hater — in agreeing: that sucked.