Jake Paul shrugs off Tyron Woodley rematch: ‘He had his chance’

Jake Paul is a big fan of tacking unusual bets onto his professional boxing fights. For his upcoming bout against Love Island reality star Tommy Fury, a stipulation was agreed to where Tommy must legally change his name to ‘Tommy Fumbles’ for a year should he lose to the YouTube star.

Of course, getting the guy to actually follow through once he’s been paid to fight Paul is tough. Just look at the situation with former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley, who agreed to get ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattooed on him if he lost. He lost ... and then refused to get the tattoo unless Paul agreed to an immediate rematch.

Tyron eventually got the tattoo (on his middle finger), but it was too little too late according to Jake in an interview with TMZ Sports.

“Nah,” Paul said when asked about fighting Woodley again. “By the time he got the tattoo we had already moved on to fighting Tommy Fury and making that fight negotiation happen. I don’t really think the people want to see Tyron vs. Jake Paul again. He had his chance.”

But Paul sounded interested in another MMA fighter: one Nathan Diaz, who just happens to be on the edge of completing his current UFC contract. TMZ got Jake fired up by asking if he’d fight Nate, given he has ‘some of the best hands in the history of the UFC.’

“By who’s account?” Paul asked. “He’s got the best hands? Who said that? Bro, this guy has like 40 losses on his record. Yeah, for sure [I’d fight Diaz]. I’m going to beat him up into a pulp, no problem. I’m going to Stockton slap the s—t out of that b—ch.”

First Paul will have to get past Tommy Fury, who happens to be the first semi-legitimate opponent he’s faced. Tommy is Jake’s size, Jake’s age, and actually has professional boxing experience (even if most of his opponents were tomato cans). Add Tommy’s half brother Tyson into the mix and many are wondering if Jake has finally bitten off more than he can chew.

Of course, that’s what they want people to be thinking whenever they contemplate ordering a Paul-centric pay-per-view.