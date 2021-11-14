We’re 42 events into the UFC’s COVID-forced Fight Night tenure at the UFC APEX and you can tell people are starting to loose their patience with the week in week out whoopsies perpetrated by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. In the past we’ve bagged on the judging, which has ranged from moderately competent to outright ridiculous. And now we need to take a moment to discuss referee Herb Dean, whose poor stoppage during the Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima fight at UFC Vegas 42 sure was something.

Basically, Dean stepped in to stop de Lima from destroying Rothwell against the cage, only to seemingly change his mind about the stoppage once Rothwell went down. Unfortunately, he’d already put his hands on de Lima, who was left sitting on top of Rothwell confused as to whether he should continue battering his opponent.

Not a good look.

Marcos Rogerio de Lima smokes Ben Rothwell in under a minute. Special guest star: Herb Dean botching the stoppage #UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/pTKaIZeNMZ — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 13, 2021

After the fight, UFC president Dana White responded to a question about the stoppage by noting this is has become something of a trend when it comes to Herb Dean’s refereeing.

“Herb needs to stop touching guys unless the fight’s over,” White said. “He goes in and grabs him by the waist, and decides ‘oops, maybe I....’ The good thing about this was, the fight should have been stopped when he stopped it. You didn’t see Ben jumping up and arguing about it.”

“But he’s gotta pull the trigger and stop touching guys. Don’t touch ‘em unless you’re gonna stop the fight. And when they played it back in slow motion he’s kind of dancing like he doesn’t know what to do, whether he’s going to jump in or not jump in. I like him personally, he’s a nice guy. But he’s gotta stop touching people til he’s ready to stop the fight.”

While it’s the regional commissions and not the UFC that assigns the refs, the UFC has had influence in the past when it comes to pushing refs out of their shows. After receiving similar criticism from Dana White over their performances, referees Steve Mazzagatti and Mario Yamasaki both their UFC assignments dwindle to zero. And while we don’t think Herb Dean is on the outs, we do think he’s probably a few more headline generating screw ups away.

Just take a look at some of the other questionable stoppages Dean has been a part of, collected by the fine folks of MMA Twitter (who swear more than early-2000s Dana White):

This has not been said enough, Herb Dean is one of the worst referees in MMA and to call him the Golden Standard is disrespectful to the actual referees that are 10 times better then him like Goddard,Herzog,Beltran and The No Nonsense God myself. pic.twitter.com/srRqaYqfhT — Keith Peterson(Parody) (@KPetersonUFC) November 14, 2021

Is not like is a one of with Herb Dean, he constantly fucks up pic.twitter.com/6EqS1NvWDP — Keith Peterson(Parody) (@KPetersonUFC) November 14, 2021

The list of fuck ups is so long pic.twitter.com/w4MwQ4jICd — Keith Peterson(Parody) (@KPetersonUFC) November 14, 2021

What the actual fuck? pic.twitter.com/mgryqywQJi — BirksMMA 3 (@BirksMMA3) November 14, 2021

If you happened to watch those clips with audio on, you’ll notice Dan Hardy in the commentary booth freaking out, which eventually led to a confrontation between Dean and Hardy in Abu Dhabi that was picked up on air. Hardy would end up being reprimanded for ‘interfering’ with an official, but sometimes you just gotta do what’s right when fighter safety is being compromised.

This dude is a liability... ‍♂️#UFCVegas42 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) November 13, 2021

What do you think, Maniacs? Just another understandable slip up, or is Herb Dean slipping these days?